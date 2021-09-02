PINK HILL — Mayor Carol Sykes passed away on the morning of Friday, Aug. 27, at the age of 79.
Sykes was a consummate advocate for Pink Hill and a dedicated leader. She was usually found volunteering in the community and actively supporting civic groups, among them United Way, American Red Cross, Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club, and UNCL Healthcare Hospital to name a few. She was an active member of the Rotary Club and was a lifetime member of Pink Hill Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities.
In 1973, Sykes became Pink Hill’s town clerk were she served for several years, later becoming commissioner. Sykes served as the Pink Hill’s mayor since 2009.
“We are saddened by the loss of The Honorable Carol Sykes, Mayor of the Town of Pink Hill,” read a statement from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. “She was a dedicated community servant, volunteer, mother, grandmother and friend to so many including Sheriff Ingram and the law enforcement in Lenoir County. We thank you for your many years of community service and friendship to all of us at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. We offer our condolences and prayers to her family, friends and community.”
Sykes was preceded in death by her husband, William Sykes. She is survived by her daughters, Leigh Turner and Holly LaRoque, her grandchildren, Abby and John Harvey Turner and a loving extended family.
A celebratory Memorial Service in her honor took place Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at 105 Bill Sutton Road in Pink Hill.