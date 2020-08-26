East Carolina’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams will not have fall matches.
The American Athletic Conference announced it postponed all competition and conference championships in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021, to align with the NCAA championship season. A decision by the league regarding cross country will be forthcoming, pending further NCAA clarification.
“We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a release.
ECU soccer had only American matchups listed on its schedule, beginning Sept. 6 in Greenville against Houston. The Pirates hired Adler Augustin from Stephen F. Austin in June as their head volleyball coach.
The AAC’s release said the league will announce more details about spring schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats.
Berkowitz named a mentor again
East Carolina track and field assistant coach Brie Berkowitz was selected to serve as a mentor in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s female coaches mentorship program. This is her third straight year earning mentor designation.
“This program has given me the opportunity to develop relationships with very talented and successful female coaches and has enabled me to grow both personally and professionally,” she said. “I am very thankful to the group of dedicated women who have worked so hard to make this vision become a reality and impact so many lives. I have had such rewarding experiences with this program and am so excited to begin this year building new relationships.”
The program is designed to increase the representation, depth of knowledge and advancement of female coaches in the field of NCAA cross country and track and field coaching in positions across all levels. It provides an opportunity to experience direct benefits of mentorship and career guidance within a space allowing room for holistic self-reflection in an emotionally-supported environment.
Berkowitz was a track and field standout for the Pirates from 2003-07. She is entering her seventh season as an ECU assistant under Curt Kraft, specifically supervising the Pirate pole vaulters.