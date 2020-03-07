The East Carolina baseball team is poised for its first road weekend sweep of the season thanks to Saturday’s convincing 15-5 shelling of host Charlotte.
It marked the second straight blowout win in the series and set the stage for a potential sweep in today’s finale. The Pirates (11-3) led 15-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Pirates scored at least one run in six of the nine innings.
Already in the lead, the Pirates piled on five runs in the sixth and three more in the eighth to make it a blowout.
Seth Caddell put the Pirates on the board in the first with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot. In the second, Lane Hoover doubled home a run and Alec Burleson’s base hit helped make it 5-0.
Burleson finished a big day at the plate going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, and Caddell was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Tyler Smith fired five complete innings to notch the pitching win. He scattered three hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Connor Norby added an RBI double to the scoring fray for the Pirates, who smashed 18 total hits and played an error-free game.
ECU will go for the sweep today at noon.
– The Daily Reflector