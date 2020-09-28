GREENVILLE – A COVID-19 related update from Georgia State athletics Sunday said the school’s football team is not dealing with an outbreak and its positive results from Friday were the result of “errors in reading the test results.”
The Panthers are scheduled to host East Carolina on Saturday. Sunday’s GSU release said: “The Panthers will return to practice on Monday to begin preparations to face East Carolina this Saturday at Center Parc Stadium at noon.”
Ga. State (0-1) on Friday postponed its game against Charlotte, one day before kickoff.
“Friday afternoon, as we were loading the buses to play a football game at Charlotte, we were informed that four individuals out of 135 had tested positive for coronavirus from our third test in four days as part of our protocol to play. Through contract tracing, we identified 17 others, including one coach, who would require quarantining,” GSU athletics director Charlie Cobb explained in a mid-afternoon Sunday statement.
“These were our first positive test results in three weeks among our athletics programs, which since April have experienced a positivity rate of 1.7 percent,” Cobb continued. “Out of an abundance of caution for the rest of our team and Charlotte, we could not in good conscience put our team on the bus and play a game.
“As part of our protocols, we tested the individuals again Friday afternoon and were informed by our lab Friday night that none tested positive. They also retested the swabs from Thursday and all tested negative as well. It was at this point that the lab director informed our medical staff that a human error Friday morning caused the error in test results.
“The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday. More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time. We appreciate the professionalism shown by (Charlotte AD) Mike Hill and coach (Will) Healy throughout the past 48 hours. We look forward to hosting East Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Center Parc Stadium.”
Other schools have had Covid-19 woes.
No. 23 West Virginia beat NC State on Saturday with its third-string QB, and had 23 players unable to suit up because of the virus spread.
Nortre Dame cancelled its game with Wake Forest after an outbreak in South Bend, In.
UNC, which had its game with Charlotte cancelled, will have a 21-day layoff, the longest such since 1952 when the nation was under a polio outbreak.
{p style=”margin: 0px;”}Appalachian State identified three active cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Mountaineer football team players.All cases are recovering in isolation. Contact tracing efforts have identified 18 players who are currently quarantining due to exposure to one of the active cases.
Rough start for ECU
against rank foe
ECU began its season Saturday with a 51-28 loss to UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates led 7-0 on a touchdown on the game’s first possession and it was 10-7 UCF at the end of the first quarter. The Knights then took control with a 17-0 advantage in the second for a 27-7 halftime lead.
ECU was dealt its ninth straight loss to a ranked team. Its last such win was Sept. 20, 2014, when a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium record crowd of 51,082 saw the Pirates enjoy a 70-41 victory over No. 25 North Carolina.
“Just like this pandemic, you are going through things that you are going through to get Pirate football where it’s supposed to be,” second-year coach Mike Houston said. “You make progress, but I sure as hell will look forward to where we are back to winning big games in a packed and full stadium again.”
Only a few hundred socially-distanced parents of players were permitted to attend this matchup.
The Knights, who improved Sunday from 13th to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 rankings, finished with a 632-459 advantage in total yards in the runaway win.
“I thought our offense showed some flashes, but I would be lying to you if I told you that we played up to our expectation offensively,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “The kids know it. I’ll say disappointed because I believe in them. The reason I’m disappointed is because I think we have some of the best running backs in the league, I think we have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and I think we have some of the best receivers in the league. I have high expectations for them, and I think our offensive line is so improved.”
Michael Jaenicke contributed to this story.