The James Sprunt Community College first level ADN students and faculty were excited to have the opportunity to give back to the Duplin County community on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 at the Duplin Events Center.
Students and faculty worked with the Duplin County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the community.
The North Carolina Board of Nursing and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc. (NCSBN) have endorsed and encouraged nursing student participation in this clinical experience.
This experience provided students with the opportunity to gain confidence in skills, enhance teamwork and communication, and apply knowledge learned in the classroom.
Along with administering the vaccine, students assisted with the completion of questionnaires, restocked supplies, and provided patients with aftercare instructions. Students eagerly volunteered for this opportunity to give back to the community that provides much support to their work at James Sprunt Community College.
The program department head for nursing is Jennifer Danks.