GREENVILLE — There will be baseball this summer in the Pitt County Babe Ruth League.
League official Ronald Vincent confirmed the start of the regular season Monday night, with games played at Guy Smith Stadium as well as local high schools.
This year, there will be three divisions within GBRL: a Prep League for 13-year-olds with five teams; a Junior Babe Ruth League for 14-15-year-olds with 11 teams (Greenville has five, D.H. Conley has one, Winterville two, Ayden-Grifton one, Farmville one and North Pitt one) and a Senior Babe Ruth League for 16-18-year-olds with eight teams (Conley three, Greenville two, Farmville one, Ayden-Grifton one, North Pitt one). All teams have business sponsors.
The Prep League plays its entire schedule on the field behind Guy Smith Stadium. The 14-15s play at local schools (except for Conley) and at Guy Smith, while the Senior Babe Ruth teams follow the same schedule as the 14-15-year-olds.
Because of COVID-19, city governments in Greenville and Pitt County have implemented the following mandatory safety protocols for players, coaches and the limited fans in attendance.
There will be no sharing of equipment between players in any league.
There will be no batting practice or use of batting cages at any site for Pitt County Babe Ruth (all three leagues).
There will be no concession stand and there must be no chewing of sunflower seeds or bubble gum at any facility.
There will be no water coolers provided. All players must provide their own drinks.
There will be no postgame handshakes between teams at the conclusion of the games.
There is a 25-person spectator limit. The league asks to please limit to one family member for each player to attend games.
There will be limited bleacher use at each facility – all spectators allowed to attend should bring their own chairs and use social, distancing (six-feet apart) measures.
Fans will be asked to follow all social distancing guidelines while at each game site throughout the league. There will be signage at all sites reminding everyone of these guidelines.
Game rules are as follows:
All games will have a time limit, and no new inning can begin after one hour and 45 minutes.
Head coaches and site supervisors will be in charge at each location to ensure the guidelines are being met.
Coaches will be in charge of monitoring pitch count per pitcher. While the exact pitch count per pitcher is not known, it’s important to maintain the safety of players who haven’t played in more than three months. To that end, it is recommended each coach build up each pitcher’s endurance throughout the course of the season.
All bats must be BBCOR or USA certified – the standard currently governing high school and collegiate play.
“We are going by the restrictions the city of Greenville and the county has laid out for us,” Vincent said.
League official Clay Medlin noted the restrictions went into effect Monday (June 22) but noted they could change if and when the state of North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.
“It is our top priority to provide a safe and fun platform for baseball for the youth of Pitt County,” Medlin said in a recent post to the league’s Facebook page. “Right now, we are dealing with unprecedented times with the COVID-19 virus. We are very lucky that the city and county governments have given us the ability to start our baseball season for 2020. With the start of the league, however, come many restrictions that must be followed to ensure the safety of our players, fans, coaches and spectators.”
PCBR would normally have started the regular season in early May and finished up around this time, but COVID-19 postponed the start of the season until Monday. City and county officials gave the go-ahead to start the league earlier this month. Registration only (no physical tryouts) were held over four days and teams were formed shortly thereafter.
The season is expected to run through most of July. There will be no postseason play, but the league will complete its usual end of season tournament, Medlin said.
“This is certainly a unique year and adjustments could be made,” he added. “However, we are doing our best to try and ensure the players get as many games as possible this summer.”
Vincent added, “It feels so good to be back out here playing, and we are going to do our best to make sure the season is safe and enjoyable for the players, coaches and fans.”
