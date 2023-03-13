...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning Tuesday Night, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch
Wednesday Night, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29
possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene and Beaufort Counties.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. The Biden administration is moving to require patients to see a doctor in person before getting drugs to treat attention deficit disorders or addictive painkillers, toughening access to the medications against the backdrop of a deepening opioid crisis.
The Greenville City Council and Pitt County Board of Commissioners signed off on a second opioid settlement involving three nationally known pharmacies and two drug makers.
The lawsuit was brought against Walmart, Walgreens and CVS and the pharmaceutical companies Allergan and Teva on behalf of numerous states and local governments because of the monetary costs suffered from the misuse of opioids. Both the city council and county commissioners unanimously approved the settlement recommendation at meetings last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates prescription opioid misuse costs the nation $78.5 billion a year in health care costs, lost worker productivity, addiction treatment and the involvement of the court system and law enforcement, according to materials presented to the county commissioners.
This is the second opioid lawsuit settlement Pitt County and the City of Greenville have participated in. In 2021, the board of commissioners signed off on an $8.8 million settlement and the city council signed off on a slightly more than $1 million settlement. Both amounts will be distributed over an 18-year period starting in 2022.
This new settlement, if approved by a majority of participants, will bring Pitt County about $7 million and the city $849,000 over a 15-year-period.