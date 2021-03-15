The county’s public schools students will be able to return to weekly in-person instruction after spring break, under a plan approved by the school board Monday.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted unanimously to allow middle and high school students to return to school under Plan A (minimal social distancing), a decision state lawmakers last week determined would fall to local districts.
Middle and high school students will return to weekly instruction on April 13 rather that going every other week to allow for greater distancing.
Full-time virtual attendance is still an option for families. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that about 75 percent of students in the district are currently attending classes on campus, at least part time.
The district will maintain virtual Mondays through the end of the school year for all grade levels.