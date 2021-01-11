The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday voted to suspend in-person classes through Jan. 22 because of the effect of COVIV-19 on staff and students.
The news comes after the school system had to close a pair of elementary schools over the weekend. The board voted 7-2 for the change after extensive discussion and public comment. Visit reflector.com for a full report or pick up Wednesday’s paper.
The action is effective immediately. Superintendent Ethan Lenker was given the authority to restart schools after Jan. 22 in the safest possible manner. He said after the vote that high school sports would continue.
Meanwhile, new cases locally dropped from last week’s record highs.
Ridgewood and Eastern elementary schools in Greenville were closed for face-to-face students at least through Friday, Pitt County Schools announced over the weekend.
The school system said students had to move to virtual instruction for the week because reported cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments made it difficult to operate the schools safely until more staff can return.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted 5-4 on Jan. 5 against an all-virtual start for the school district’s spring semester, which began Jan. 6. The pandemic continued to mark discussion at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
The elementary schools were the first in the district to move to all-virtual instruction since the school year began Aug. 17. Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board last month that a school was nearly shut down in early December when about a third of its staff was absent due to potential exposure.
Felicia Mosley-Williams, school nurse program manager at Vidant Health, told the board last week that the district’s 21 school nurses were working to manage nearly 350 reports of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. Those reports, involving 150 staff members and 193 students, were all made Jan. 4, the first day teachers were to report to work since before Christmas.
The district reported seven new positive school-affected cases on the weekly COVID-19 update released Friday. The report, for Jan. 4-7, included two days that students were on campus. About 15,500 of the district’s 23,200 students are currently enrolled as face-to-face learners.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 594 new cases of the virus were recorded in the county between Jan. 5-11. That’s an overage of about 85 new cases a day.
The county on Thursday, Jan. 7, saw its largest one-day total yet, 257 cases, but numbers have declined steadily since.
The county recorded 1,116 new cases between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, an average of 159 new cases a day. That was up starkly from the previous seven days, Dec. 22-28, when there were 676 new cases, a daily average of 97.
The county also passed the 13,000 mark for cases since the pandemic began in March, with the total rising to 13,198 just a week after passing 12,000. As of Monday, the death toll remained at 69. The number of estimated active and recovered cases was not available.
Statewide, daily new cases have fallen since an all-time high on Saturday of 11,581 to 5,936 on Monday. Hospitalizations have fallen to 3,843 on Saturday from a high of 3,964 on Jan. 6. Vidant Health on Sunday had 208 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in its system, down from 225 this time last week.
East Carolina University students currently are on break. The university on Monday did not issue a new report on cases. There were no student cases between Dec. 2 and Jan. 2. There were 14 new cases reported among staff.
A total of 14 new employee cases and eight student cases were reported between Dec. 20 and 26. Eighteen staff and 12 student cases were reported the week before.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday continued to list the same seven ongoing outbreaks.