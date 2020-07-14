Regardless of how school classrooms will look like this fall, it is now more certain than ever that students will face some days of remote learning.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that public schools will not operate exclusively on campus, if at all.
But Pitt County Schools officials are working to ensure that no matter where they are learning, students will have the tools they need to be successful.
In June, the Board of Education passed the 2020-21 budget, with $1.6 million allocated for making the transition from classroom to at-home learning as seamless as possible.
On Monday, board members voted unanimously at a specially called meeting to use the designated funds to purchase software and technology that will allow students to access the assignments and information they need, regardless their internet access.
The money will go to purchase new Chromebooks and iPads, installed with updated software that will put all students on an even playing field.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said, “Everything we are talking about purchasing is geared toward either Plan A, B or C. Everything we are buying is designed around remote learning.”
Plans A, B and C were the options being discussed on the state level, ranging from using minimal social distancing (A), to moderate social distancing (B), to only offering online learning (C).
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that plan A is not being considered at this time, given the rate at which COVID-19 is rising in the state. Normal instruction would have been offered in Plan A, but schools would have been expected to prepare for some use of remote learning if conditions worsen.
Now, schools must be ready to implement plan B or C, limiting the number of students allowed on campus at any given time — unless the state’s coronavirus health metrics improve.
The purchases will ensure that with either plan B or C, all children will have what they need.
Older students will receive Chromebooks, and students Kindergarten through second-grade (K-2), will receive iPads, according to district officials.
Board member Caroline Doherty asked the reasoning behind purchasing iPads for the younger students, since they appeared to be around $100 more than Chromebooks.
The decision, according to PCS Digital Learning Director Tim DeCresie, had to do with the use of a keyboard.
“The technology is more app-based," he said. "We wanted something they would be able to just touch with their fingers — and not have to worry about the keypad."
Also, the Learning Management System they are using, Seesaw, “is going to give them the ability to record their work, give some feedback and write directly on the iPad and show the work they are doing,” DeCresie said. “We just felt like that was an easier means for K-2.”
The purchase does not mean every student will get a brand-new device.
“There is only so much money,” DeCresie said. “We tried to be as lean (as possible) with matching what we currently have in stock, to get us through this current situation.”
He said some schools already had the equipment they needed.
“But at some schools, we had to buy 50, or 150," DeCresie said.
Doherty asked if the purchases will mean students are matched — one child to one device.
“The answer is yes,” said DeCresie. “But that is contingent on the ADM (average daily membership.) We are not really buying more than we need. We are trying to be as good of stewards as we can, with the money we have, and trying to be exact — but that number may change.”