Pitt County government is holding three meetings sessions, starting Tuesday, to get input on the development of a recreation site north of the Tar River.
The sessions are being held in Stokes, Belvoir and the Pitt County Agricultural Center to determine which programs and facilities are most important to people who live in or frequent the area north of the Tar River.
The county plans to build the facility on property near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle.
The sessions are:
Stokes Elementary School library, 2683 NC-903, Stokes, Tuesday.
Belvoir Elementary School multipurpose room, 2568 N.C. 33, Thursday.
Pitt County Agriculture Center, 403 Government Circle, Feb. 9.
All three sessions will be 5-7 p.m. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m. during each session. People can arrive any time to provide input and speak to Pitt County representatives.
“Staff encourages citizens who live, work and/or travel in northern Pitt County to provide their ideas about programs and activities to be made available at the Community Center and surrounding area,” said Alice Keene, recreation projects coordinator.
Also beginning Tuesday, people can submit public input online through a survey at www.pittcountync.gov/NORCommunityCenterRecPlan. Surveys are available for in-person pickup at the Alice F. Keene District Park center, 4561 County Home Road.
On Nov. 21, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners allocated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build community recreation centers at both the Pitt County Office Park and the Keene park.
The Pitt County Planning Department and Community Schools and Recreation, with assistance from Rivers & Associates, are developing the recreation site plan.
“We are excited that ARPA funding has been designated for improved recreational opportunities in the northern part of the county,” said James Rhodes, assistant county manager/planning director.
For more information, call the Planning Department at 902-3250.