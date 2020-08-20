FARMVILLE — A new interactive outdoor exhibit is encouraging Farmville children to read and get exercise at the same time.
The Farmville Public Library unveiled a story walk on Aug. 12 at Oliver Murphrey Park. The exhibit is the first of its kind in Pitt County and was funded by a Library Services Act and Technology grant through the state library of North Carolina, officials said.
“It’s meant to get children and families outdoors, moving and spending quality time and promoting literacy,” said David Miller, Farmville Public Library director.
Upon arriving at the park, children will spy a marker that contains a page from a book. Their literacy adventure continues as they move to other markers, each of which contains another page of the story.
The markers also contain a literacy tip and activity for the readers to complete. Activities are based on the book and include things like hopping from one marker to the other or smiling “really big.”
“Children love to move and what better way for them to get a story than while they’re moving around in a park like this,” said Connie Widney, Farmville Public Library children’s librarian. “It gives them activities, so it’s not like they are sitting around and hearing it.
“Through the use of activities children are able to engage their whole self in the reading process,” Widney said. “They learn through touch, through smell and through taste, not just through their eyes and what they take in.
“It helps build all the connections in the brain when they are moving,” she said. “It helps them internalize what they are learning. The more research I’ve read, the better it is to engage your whole self when learning to read.”
The literacy tips allow parents and guardians to interact with the readers.
“I think a lot of parents don’t realize it yet, but reading while (children) are in the (baby) carriage is the time to start. This is a good way to encourage that,” Widney said.
While many library programs remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the story walk is an opportunity for readers to engage in storytime.
“It’s one way for children to get storytime without having to come to the library. You can have several groups come out here at once (because you can socially distance). It’s a good way for them to be physically outside. It also engages in nature,” Widney said.
Young reader Caroline Dixon, 4, of Farmville completed the walk prior to the unveiling and enjoyed making her way through the pages of “How you Wokka-Wokka” by Elizabeth Bluemle.
“I liked it when they said ‘Wokka-Wokka,” Dixon said.
Sisters Lilly Moore, 8, and Leah Moore, 10, of Farmville were grateful to be a part of the opening celebration and to have the story walk in their hometown.
“This keeps you healthy and keeps your mind thinking. I think it will encourage people to walk and read more,” Leah said.
Lilly agreed.
“I like learning what the book teachers you. I like having trees. I know a lot of people in Farmville and I like seeing them outside,” she said.
Lola Grimes, 8, of Farmville was eager to begin her literary adventure.
“We’re excited about it and to see what kind of stories they are going to be,” Grimes said.
The book featured at the story walk will be changed every three weeks, according to Miller.
“Every time you do it, you will find something new,” Widney said, adding the books can be explored multiple times before being swapped out.
A survey is available at the end of the 0.3-mile walk to get feedback from participants. A list of recommendations that can be checked out from the Farmville Public Library also is available at the close of the walk.
The story walk is just one of the programs the library will host with the grant funding. Other programs have been put on hold due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, Miller said.