The number of new coronavirus cases in Pitt County broke the 200 mark over the weekend, rising by 17 since Friday, and results from tests conducted since Sunday show that at least nine people tested positive on both Wednesday and Friday.
The Pitt County Health Department reported on Monday that the number of cumulative positive cases in the county had reached 211 since the first cases were recorded on March 12. The total is up from 194 on Friday. The number of people the county counts as recovered is up to 147. Two people have died in Pitt County.
The nine positive cases on Wednesday and Friday matched the most recorded on a single day so far. Nine people tested on May 5 also had positive results. Seven people tested on Thursday were positive for the virus.
The numbers were to be discussed Monday by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, which also was scheduled to consider a resolution asking Gov. Roy Cooper to follow a regional approach to easing measures meant to control the spread of the virus.
Cooper earlier on Monday said during a news conference in Raleigh that remained hopeful that Phase 2 of his reopening plan could begin on Friday. He said he hoped to make an announcement mid-week.
The county’s single-day testing numbers could change as more results are reported. The county also reported that the number of positive tests compared to total testing rose slightly on Friday, from 7 percent to 7.3 percent. On Monday it was up to 7.5 percent.
The percentage is down from a high of 21.6 percent on April 8.
Vidant Health on Monday was reporting that at total of 78 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in its facilities throughout the region, up from 73 on Sunday.
The virus had killed about 660 people statewide as of Monday, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as the total number of positive cases rose to 19,023 up from 18,512 on Sunday. The state reported more than 850 new cases on Saturday, the highest one-day total so far.
The second phase of Cooper’s three-pronged reopening could allow hair and nail salons, gyms and restaurants to open with limited capacity. People at higher risk of contracting the virus would be encouraged to continue sheltering in place.
Many residents and businesses are growing weary of the lockdowns, and some questions from journalists in Tuesday’s news conference mirrored that sentiment, according to a report from the Carolina Journal News Service. Cooper said data would guide the decision.
“We are continuing to monitor the data and the metrics that we’ve laid out for our state,” he said. “We will ease restrictions and move to Phase Two only if we are headed in the right direction with our data.”
If North Carolina fails to enter Phase Two this weekend, Cooper said the state will take a closer look at a regional approach to reopening, according to Carolina Journal. The governor said viruses don’t respect county lines, even though rural areas have relatively low rates of infection.
It is still too early to tell the effects of easing restrictions in other states, Cooper said.
“We will keep a close eye on what is happening in Georgia and South Carolina to make determinations about us going into additional phases and what we might need to do to protect ourselves,” Cooper said.