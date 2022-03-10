WARSAW – Here comes the underdog.
That was the message sent last week by the James Kenan softball team heading into a two-game set with county rival North Duplin.
The Tigers, who nearly recorded a .500 (6-7) record in 2021, opened with a pair of wins.
The Rebels, who didn’t lose a game last season until they were beaten by 1A champ Camden County, got knocked off by a traditional power.
James Kenan was to travel to Calypso on Monday, with the Tigers hosting on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Wallace-Rose Hill dropped a pair of close games, East Duplin fell hard in its opener against Richlands, and Harrells Christian was denied its first win after dropping an eight-inning heartbreaker.
Here ares some highlights from the first week of action.
Arm ‘strong,’
lethal offense
spark Tigers
Being an underclassmen is unimportant in softball. Talent talks.
James Kenan’s Anna Morgan Armstrong might get the nickname AMA if she continues to pitch as she did last week.
The sophomore allowed only four hits in 11 innings in wins over Union and Lakewood, a pair of 1A schools.
Her work in the circle in her freshman season helped the Tigers stay in games and lower their ERA. James Kenan’s improved offense was the other significant factor. The Tigers often found ways to out-score their opponents.
Armstrong threw four hit-less innings last Monday, striking out eight and walking one as James Kenan pounded its way to an 11-0 win over Union in Warsaw.
Four players – Rachel Blanchard, Emily Barnette, Skylar Bland and Nyla Miller – led a 13-hit attack and accounted for eight RBI.
Miller knocked in three with a 2 for 2 day, while Blanchard and Barnette had two hits and knocked in two and Bland plated a run with one of her two hits. Blanchard tripled and Barnette doubled for the only extra-base hits.
James Kenan got a run in the opening frame last Thursday against Lakewood, and Morgan kept the Leopards in check.
The Tigers scored six times in the final three innings en rout to a 7-0 win.
Morgan, who did not allow an earned run in two games, gave up four hits, walked one and whiffed nine.
She kept mowing down Leopards before her teammates scored twice in the fifth, three times in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Morgan also contributed with her bat, as both she and Barnette bashed three hits and drove in a pair. Emma Avent also had three hits, scored three times and had two RBI. Grace Sheffield went 4 for 4 and had hits in all seven of her at-bats last week.
James Kenan, which has been in the cellar of the ECC and Carolina Conference since 2014, hasn’t beaten North Duplin in years.
In fact, the Rebels have handled the Tigers with ease during most encounters since 2015, when ND won the 1A state championship under coach Ricky Edwards.
But that tide may be turning. James Kenan’s third 1A school lost its ace pitcher, but returns enough young talent to compete at a high level.
Rebels rolled
by Blue Devils
There’s really no way North Duplin could replace pitcher Callie Thornton, who in 2021 led the Rebels to an 11-1 season and was named Ms. Softball on the Duplin’s Elite All-County team. Thornton signed to play with Coker University.
Her absence may have been evident in North Duplin’s 18-1 loss to South Lenoir, a 2A school with a strong tradition in softball.
Yet this isn’t the first time North Duplin has lost to the Blue Devils. The Rebels beat the Blue Devils in 2018 when they went 18-4, but lost 7-4 in 2019 when they struggled to a .500 mark, its lowest since 2012. But the most remarkable was a 2015 loss to South Lenoir during a season that ended with North Duplin winning that 1A title.
The Rebels captured the CC crown last season, yanking a 13-year hold on the top spot from Princeton, which moved to 2A in last fall.
Look for runs to come like rain as the Rebels return Reece Outlaw (.559), Logan Jones (.513), Riley Hatch (.463), Skyler Craig (.432) and Starr Jaco (.290).
ND stays home on Friday to host Lejeune, while JK hosts Jones Senior in between its two games with the Rebels.
Bulldogs’ letdowns
lead to pair of losses
Wallace-Rose Hill dropped its guard in the middle of the season opener against Trask on Tuesday last week.
A three-run third inning by the Titans led to a 5-1 win in Rocky Point.
On Friday, five runs in the final two frames propelled Clinton to a 7-3 victory on the Dark Horse’s diamond.
The Bulldogs rallied with a run in the fourth to tie it at 1-1 against Trask. But the Titans, which limited WRH to Emma Baker’s single, broke it open in the third and added an insurance run in the fourth.
Taniya Powell reached on an error and scored the Bulldog’s lone run.
WRH tied Clinton at 2-2 in the top of the fifth, only to see it unwind when the Dark Horses tallied two in their half of the frame and three in the sixth.
Sabrina Batts, Mary Hadden Braswell and Alexis Kennedy combined for seven hits and six RBI.
Braswell had two hits and drove in two, while Kennedy drove in a run with a 1 for 4 day and Batts had two hits and scored a run.
WRH never strung together enough hits, though, scoring its runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.
The Bulldogs were to host East Bladen on Tuesday and travel to face the Eagles on Thursday. They return home on Friday for a 6 p.m. rematch with Clinton.
Close yet no
victory dance
Harrells Christian learned about the agony of a late defeat last Friday’s 18-16 loss to Wilson Christian Academy.
The Knights scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to deny the Crusaders their first win in three games.
HCA led 16-5 in a game that featured more hits than the music channel on a cable network. The Cru crew had leads of 4-1, 5-3, 9-5, 12-8 and 16-3.
Harrells lost 9-4 last Friday Parrott on opening day and was whipped 10-0 by Freedom Christian Academy three days later.
SOCCER
Panthers win,
lose, draw
in first three
With a bit of luck East Duplin could be 3-0.
The Panthers kicked Trask 9-1, but then played two games in which they were outscored 4-3.
East Duplin (1-1-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Havelock last Saturday at the Battle of the Beach Classic at White Oak High School.
The Panthers fell to West Carteret 2-1 in their opening match at the tournament. The two schools were tied at halftime.
Michelle Hernandez and Arely Hernandez combined for five goals in the win over the Titans last Wednesday in Beulaville.
Michelle knocked in a hat trick, Arely a pair of scores and Lanie Thigpen had a goal and an assist. Kelly Bonilla added two assists.
East Duplin’s schedule this week features matches against Midway on Tuesday, at home against Richlands on Thursday and a tournament match against Smithfield-Selma on Saturday.
The Panthers went 11-3 in 2021, playing a regular season limited to conference schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irula, Gatton
lift Bulldogs
past Patriots
Seydi Irula and Bailey Gatton each kicked in a pair of goals last Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill beat Pender 4-1. Three of the scores came in the first half.
The win came on the heels of a 4-1 loss to Northside-Jacksonville on the Monarchs’ pitch a day earlier. Irula’s goal came in the second half for the Bulldogs, who hosted Northside on Monday and are on the road on Thursday against South Johnston. One day after hosting Living Water on March 14, WRH travels to East Duplin. Three days later they host James Kenan.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com