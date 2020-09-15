AYDEN — Plans for a new subdivision are moving forward after the Ayden Board of Commissioners approved a zoning change and preliminary plat at Monday's board meeting
The meeting, which was open to the public and conducted at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center, contained three public hearings.
Following a recommendation from the planning board, commissioners voted to approve a zoning change for 11.35 acres of property on Ayden Golf Club Road. The request came from Leo Venters, who wants to establish a subdivision on the lot.
The zoning amendment changed the lot from RA-20 (residential/agricultural) to R-10 (single family residential). While both designations allow for residential development, the subdivision aligned better with R-10, since town-owned services, such as sewer, are available.
With the R-10 designation, lots must meet a minimum 10,000-square-foot requirement and there can be no more than three dwellings per acre.
For the same parcel, the town held a quasi-judicial hearing to approve a major preliminary plat for Allen Park Section 2.
The plat depicts 22 lots on the 11.35 acres, with an additional 752 feet of new public roads being created.
Less than one acre has been designated for public space, which complies with town requirements, according to Stephen Smith, Ayden planning and zoning director.
However, the plat did not comply with the town’s subdivision street requirements because it did not include a street stub for the eastern portion of the development.
Street stubs are needed to ensure future connectivity between developments, Smith said, adding emergency vehicles and traffic use them as turn-around points.
Mike Baldwin, a representative of Venters, requested the town waive this requirement.
The eastern side of the subdivision connects to 60 acres of undeveloped property and plans for future development are unlikely, Baldwin said.
Since connectivity would be delayed or never established, the street stub could turn into a parking spot and safety deterrent, he said.
“You got basketball goals up and you have cars parking at the end of the street. You even have teenagers with all the love parking at the end of the street,” Baldwin said.
If a connectivity occurs, it could result in heavy traffic for the small Allen Park subdivision and designing a street stub would result in the loss of a cul-de-sac planned for the street.
The cul-de-sac is attractive to families who feel such features create a safe environment for children, Baldwin said.
Vehicles that have taken a wrong turn or emergency vehicles would be able to use the cul-de-sac to turn around safely, he said.
While safety was the main reason for not establishing a street stub, the cost also plays a role. Baldwin estimates the feature would cost an additional $80,000.
The town’s ordinance allows for commissioners to waive the construction of a street stub, Smith said.
Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn made a motion to approve the preliminary plat without a street stub. It was seconded by commissioner Johnny Davis after all findings of fact were approved by commissioners.
It passed with all in favor.
Prior to final approval of the plat, the property will require annexation, Smith said.
Text amendment
Commissioners also approved a text amendment to the town’s ordinance to better comply with state standards.
Recommended by the planning board in May, Ayden Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the proposed text changes. The changes reduce the amount of open space required by development from seven percent to two percent for residential zoning districts and from 12 percent to 7 percent for planned unit developments.
The text also reduced the required tree caliber from three inches to 2 inches, which is a more standard tree caliber, Smith said.
The ordinance required street stubs to be more than 150 feet in length and have a paved turnaround. Commissioners changed this requirement to allow for the turnarounds to be either paved or constructed with 6-inch crushed aggregate base course.
Sidewalks' minimum thickness was reduced from 6 inches to 4 inches, with block lengths reduced from 500 feet to 300 feet.
Utility easements were reduced from 30 feet to 10 feet.
In other news:
- Commissioners elected to pursue an alternative option for paving on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. McDavid’s Associate engineer Rich Moore went before the board to recommend addressing water build-up issues.
The town had planned to use funds from its Powell Bill allocation to repave the street, but Moore felt the street needed additional repairs to allow for better water flow.
The existing sidewalk is not ADA compliant, Moore said, and a street widening project resulted in the south traffic lane being wider than the north traffic lane.
Moore suggested removing the sidewalks and installing a valley drain, along with adjusting the centerline of the street. This would allow for water to move more quickly from the street and will provide a slight buffer for walking.
The estimated cost of the project is $148,000, Moore said.
Ayden has $32,000 remaining in Powell Bill funding, Town Manager Steve Harrell said. If the money was combined with the yearly Powell Bill allotment, it could complete the project.
Moore also suggested the town implement a weight limit ordinance to prohibit large 18-wheelers from using the road as a cut through. This would help prevent the road deterioration.
Commissioner Cindy Goff requested Moore make a list of other known cut-through spots for commissioners to address.
Commissioners asked Moore to proceed with the alternative correction plan, feeling it would be better in the long run.
Mayor Steve Tripp requested Moore consider a plan that could include sidewalks since a portion of the street includes heavy foot traffic
Commissioners also:.
- Approved the placement of speed bumps in the Countryaire Subdivision. Speed bumps will be placed on Dover, Countryaire, and Highland Street in an effort to slow traffic.
- Elected to place to three-way stop signs on Northeast College Drive. The recommendation came from Chief Chris Forehand after several residents complained of speeding.
- Accepted a $200,000 loan from USDA. The loan is available to the town at 2.25 percent interest and will be used for the purchase of a vacuum truck. The loan does not cover the full $373,788 cost of the truck and legal fees. The town will be required to pay the remaining $173,733.