What are rip currents?
- Rip currents are channelized currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches.
- Rip currents typically form at breaks in sandbars, and also near structures such as jetties and piers.
- Rip currents are commonly found on all surf beaches, including Great Lakes beaches.
- Rip currents pull people away from shore. Speeds can vary from moment to moment and can quickly increase to become dangerous to anyone entering the surf.
- Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore.
How can I protect myself?
- Always swim in an area protected by lifeguards
- Consult lifeguards before entering the water.
- Assume that rip currents are always present at surf beaches.
- Learn to swim in the surf and make sure your children can swim in the surf. Pool swimming is not the same as swimming at a surf beach.
- Learn to identify rip currents and take the time to evaluate the water before you enter the water.
What if I’m caught in a rip current?
- Relax, rip currents don’t pull you under.
- Don’t swim against the current.
- You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach.
- You may be able to escape by floating or treading water if the current circulates back toward shore.
- If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself. If you need help, yell and wave for assistance.
The U.S. Lifesaving Association is a nonprofit group of lifeguards and open water rescuers.