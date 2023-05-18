Anglers can fish in North Carolina at any time of the year. The waters of North Carolina impress with their abundance of fish. It’s possible to fish for some species every month. However, there are seasonal fish species that feed actively during certain times only.
The fishing season in North Carolina starts in the late spring and lasts till the early fall. The vast majority of fish species get active when water starts getting warmer. Fishing in NC waters is the most productive in summer and early fall. The best time to fish in North Carolina depends a lot on the fish species that you are targeting.
Amberjack
Amberjack is active in North Carolina all year long. However, amberjack fishing is the most successful in January, February, May, June, November, and December.
Barracuda
Barracuda feeds actively when water is getting warmer. The season to catch barracuda in North Carolina starts in April and ends in August. Fishermen should visit Carolina Beach to catch barracuda.
Largemouth bass
Largemouth bass fishing is excellent in North Carolina. It’s possible to catch largemouth bass year-round. However, anglers who target largemouth in the area get the best results during the spring and fall months. Fish is the most active in the evening. Go to Lake Normal to enjoy fishing for largemouth bass.
Tuna
Anglers can catch blackfin, bluefin, and yellowfin tuna in NC waters. The chance to catch bluefin is high between November and April. Blackfin tuna is the most active between April – May and between September – October.
The season to catch yellowfin tuna begins in the middle of April and lasts until November. Nags Head is one of the top tuna fishing locations in North Carolina.
Mackerel
Fishermen can target king and Spanish mackerel during their North Carolina trips. The season to catch king mackerel is April – November. The best time of year to target Spanish mackerel is in May. Spanish mackerel can be found in nearshore waters this month. Outer Banks is the ideal place to enjoy fishing for mackerel in NC waters.
Grouper
When fishing in NC waters, anglers have a good chance to get bites of grouper. Grouper bites well between October and December. Grouper fishing is the most productive during the early morning and afternoon hours. Grouper can be found in the waters near Outer Banks.
Mahi Mahi
Mahi fishing in North Carolina is best between April and September. Mahi bites well in the morning and evening hours. Try to catch mahi-mahi near Crystal Coast.
Flounder
North Carolina offers excellent flounder fishing. Anglers can target gulf, southern, and summer flounder in NC waters. The season to catch flounder starts in the late summer and lasts till the early fall. The chance to catch a flounder is high in the early morning and late afternoon. Anglers should target flounders near inlets and structures.
Redfish
Redfish is also one of the most popular catches in North Carolina. Redfish is active in the late summer and early fall. Redfish bites well in the morning. It’s a good idea to target redfish near Nags Head.
Sailfish
Sailfish bites well in North Carolina between June and September. A lot of sailfish can be found near the Outer Banks.
Snappers
Snappers are active during the cold months. Snapper fishing season starts in October and finishes in March.
The best time of day to catch snappers is early morning and evening. Oftentimes, anglers catch snappers near the Outer Banks.
Sharks
Shark fishing is very popular in North Carolina. It’s possible to catch sharks in NC waters at any time of the year. Sharks bite well at dawn and at dusk.
Go to the southern part of North California to fish for sharks.
Trout
Fishermen can catch different types of trout species in North Carolina. Here, it’s possible to fish for brook, brown, and rainbow trout. Trout fishing is the most productive in the late spring when the weather is getting warmer.
Trout starts feeding 2 hours after sunrise and stops feeding 3 hours before sunset. Trout can be found in rivers and mountain streams. Visit the Nantahala River to enjoy trout fishing in North Carolina.
Marlin
Marlin fishing season starts in the early summer and finishes in the early fall. Anglers can target blue and white marlin during their fishing trips. The best time of year to catch blue marlin is the early summer and the best time of year to catch white marlin is the late summer. Fishermen usually get bites of marlin near Nags Head.