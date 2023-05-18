Anglers can fish in North Carolina at any time of the year. The waters of North Carolina impress with their abundance of fish. It’s possible to fish for some species every month. However, there are seasonal fish species that feed actively during certain times only.

The fishing season in North Carolina starts in the late spring and lasts till the early fall. The vast majority of fish species get active when water starts getting warmer. Fishing in NC waters is the most productive in summer and early fall. The best time to fish in North Carolina depends a lot on the fish species that you are targeting.

