As we embark on National Poetry Month, most of us can reflect on our first experience with the art. For most of us, it was within the four walls of a classroom.
Poetry is woven into several standards in the North Carolina Standard Course of Study for English language Arts especially present in the reading literature and language standards.
English language arts teachers Takeesha Clark and Cornelius Battle have their students read and interpret “Mother to Son” by Langston Hughes.
Clark has her students create their own poem in the form of “Mother to Son.”
Students use symbolism to compare their life to something different from what Langton Hughes used in the poem.
In celebration of National Poetry Month, Lisa Rathert — an academically and intellectually gifted teacher — is delivering a poem a day to her students’ email. She posts quotes from the poems the students share with her.
Farmville Middle School has had a rich history exposing students to poetry. Periodically, it hosts an art and poetry show. English language arts students submit poetry for the event. Visual arts teacher Walter Alligood has his art students create a visual interpretation of what they think the poetry means.
The event features a gallery walk of highlighted poems and artwork. Finally, the event ends with open-mic readings of poetry from students and staff.
It is important for our students to capture how they are feeling through writing. Allow children, big or small some time to give their soul some therapy through this difficult time with reading and writing poetry. Happy Poetry Month!