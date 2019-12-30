Greenville police are investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery involving three suspects.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the BB&T on Stantonsburg Road about 4:30 for the report of an armed robbery.
"The preliminary information we have is that three male suspects entered the bank, displayed guns and demanded money," Hunter said in an email.
The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, she said, and no injuries were reported.
Officers were reviewing footage from bank security cameras, Hunter said, and may release photos of the suspects later.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 329-4315, or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.