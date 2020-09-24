I'm so sick and tired of political ads I may not vote. Some might say no you must vote its your patriotic duty. I say no its my right to vote or not and none of your business.
What bothers me so? Beyond the constant slander and negativity there are the millions and millions of dollars spent. Has anyone ever thought of where that money could go versus the out of control endless waste to gain power? How about saving the lives of millions of suffering homeless dogs and people. Think of the homes and facilities and jobs that could be created. Think of how many hungry children and families that could be fed. Think of the millions of addicted that could be given hope through treatment and opportunities. Think of the community upgrades from dilapidated old homes to parks and community buildings to schools in need of reconstruction and upgrades including supplies. And the list goes on.
Yet instead these greedy, power-hungry politicians will spend endless fortunes just to win. But look who is losing.
And what about our one precious earth that we are using and abusing at increasing and alarming speed. Imagine the trash we could remove from ditches, streams, rivers, and oceans and education through billboards, ads and online about waste reduction. Monstrous landfills grow by the millions of tons every day as our self-absorbed society discards after one use any and everything in their way.We must stop or the earth will.
All these wasted political fortunes could impact animals, humans and earth in such a great and urgently needed way were it simply used for these higher purposes. And you can believe one thing for sure. Any politician who ran just one ad stating they refuse to burn through piles of cash that should and must go to save the suffering would light the fire to vote under my smoldering soul.
Quentin Warren
Snow Hill