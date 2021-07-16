GREENVILLE – Pitt County Post 39 scored early and late and rode the pitching of Dylan Harris, Lee Watson and Will Atkins en route to an 11-1 victory over Ahoskie Post 102 in the American Legion Baseball Area 1 East Conference finale Thursday night at Pitt Community College.
The 39ers ended 6-2 in the conference and 8-2 overall and will be the No. 2 seed when the league tournament begins Monday. Pitt County will host No. 3 seed Wilson at 7 p.m. at Pitt Community College.
Post 39 sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs on six hits and two Ahoskie errors in the bottom of the first following Harris’ three strikeouts on the mound in the top of the frame.
Ryker Galaska (two-run double), Justin McDonald (single), Ty Johnson and Grayson Myrick (RBI doubles), Josh James (RBI single) and Gray Alston (single) highlighted the first inning.
James’ RBI single made it 7-1 in the third, and an RBI single by Galaska extended the lead to 8-1 one inning later.
The game ended via the mercy rule when Pitt County scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, one on a bases-loaded walk after a double by Coleman Dunlow, and the last two (Caleb May and Sadler) as a result of a throwing error.
“It was a good win,” Post 39 manager Ryan Meadows said. “We’ve really come together these last few games — physically and emotionally. We’ve asked a lot of these kids the last two weeks, and I believe we are there, win, lose or draw. And it was good to get some live outings on the mound, as those kids threw well. That bodes well for next week.”