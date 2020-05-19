Members of the American Legion Post 289 in Ayden worked through the rain on Wednesday to place flags the grave site of veterans in the town cemeteries.
The effort was in advance of Monday’s federal Memorial Day observance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most public Memorial Day gatherings have been canceled.
Post 289 places flags on the graves of veterans annually for the holiday. Members placed about 525 flags at Ayden cemeteries on Tuesday.
About 10 post members and volunteers participated in the effort.