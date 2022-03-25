WINDSOR
Agriculture is still the barometer by which much of the region’s economy is measured.
Jack Powell of Powell and Stokes, Inc., a farm supply and bulk peanut buying company in Windsor, in fact says agriculture “controls everything” in Bertie County.
“If (farmers) don’t have a good year, (people) don’t sell as many cars, don’t go out to eat as often … right on down the line. If they have a good year, everybody has a good year. It affects everybody.”
In this fertile Coastal Plain community, farming has always been vital.
“Agriculture has been the No. 1 industry since the first colonists came here,” said Lewis Hoggard, executive director of the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce. “And agriculture has remained all this time. Smaller farms have disappeared, and larger farms have appeared. But we still have the same number of fields being used for agriculture.”
Hoggard said the number of farmers has declined over the years, largely because of mechanization, but the number of acres being farmed has remained the same.
“Even though the number of farmers has been reduced, we are still farming all that we have ever have — it is just in a larger, more corporate setting,” he said.
Both Hoggard and Powell agree agriculture will always be important to Bertie — after all, farmers “have to feed the world,” Powell notes. But for a variety of reasons, uncertainty is baked into the business of farming.
“We are looking at so many uncertainties with the price of fertilizer, the price of inputs, the price of fuel. Really, it’s a little scary,” Powell said. “Nobody knows what to expect. You normally don’t have two real good crop years back to back.”
And because farmers sell in the global economy, fallout from world events eventually trickles down to eastern North Carolina farming communities.
Powell likens plowing a field to rolling dice.
“If you are farming, you are gambling,” he said. “You put your money out there and you don’t know what you are going to get back. It’s risky, but people who do it wouldn’t want to do anything else.”
To ensure their survival, local farmers have diversified by raising other types of commodities. Pine tree farms, for example, have become more popular in the past 15 years. Bertie farmers also tried to grow hemp and clary sage but abandoned the effort for various economic reasons.
Other farmers are turning to offshoots of agriculture like agritourism.
“Many farmers are trying to find different ways of creating revenue using the traditional family farm in nontraditional ways — whether it is trying a different crop, or creating things like a corn maze,” Hoggard said. “Businesses which have emerged as offshoots are places like Bertie County Peanuts and Bakers Southern Traditions Peanuts, and some others. Those businesses are the byproduct of peanuts.”
Hoggard says innovation in farming is more important than ever.
“Bertie County is not growing in population. It is important we use what we have,” he said.
Powell is someone who is good at using what he has. He’s the grandson of W.L. Powell, one of the brothers-in-law who cofounded Powell and Stokes in 1919. An agricultural icon in the region, the company has also sold cooked peanuts under the brand Bertie County Peanuts since the 1990s.
Powell said the company’s cooked peanuts were actually born in a popcorn popper. He began cooking nuts in the popper in 1980 as a novelty, handing them out to Powell and Stokes customers and sales representatives.
“During the fall, we would fry them up and give them to farmers,” he said. “After about seven or eight years, they said, ‘Man, these are the best things we ever had. You need to try and sell these things.’ That is how we got started cooking peanuts.”
Sold at Powell and Stokes, the peanuts are cooked and processed in a warehouse nearby which has been converted into a commercial kitchen.
Besides helping Powell and Stokes’ bottom line, Bertie County Peanuts’ product has also helped raise the county’s profile outside the region.
Powell recalls serving on a committee appointed by Bertie County commissioners in 1990 before he started the cooked peanut business.
“The county commissioners wanted us to talk to the people in the county to see how we could improve the quality of life. One of the things glaring to me was nobody — nobody — was proud to be from Bertie County,” he said.
The experience stuck with Powell. So when Powell and Stokes decided to start its cooked peanut business, he decided to call it Bertie County Peanuts.
“We thought, ‘Maybe we can give them something to be proud of,’” Powell said.
He said the cooked peanuts have done just that.
“Several years ago, a young lady from Bertie County was living in Winston-Salem,” he said. “She told me when she went into her favorite Ace Hardware store, at the end of the aisle there was a whole display of Bertie County Peanuts. She said, ‘I got so excited, I hollered.’”
Powell said he hears that a lot about Bertie’s cooked peanuts, adding that “it’s cool” when he does.
Powell isn’t sure how far the name Bertie County has traveled because of his cooked peanuts, but he knows it’s gotten as far as the Far East.
“We shipped a bunch to Hong Kong this year,” he said. “The peanuts were $20 and the shipping was $120.”
Powell said Bertie doesn’t sell many cooked peanuts overseas.
“Probably less than two dozen, mostly at Christmas,” he said. “But we ship all over the United States.”
Bertie County Peanuts sells well over 100,000 containers of peanuts a year, he said.
“It’s been quite a ride,” Powell said.