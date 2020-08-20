FARMVILLE — Famville community church members put their faith in motion last week, as they walked the campuses of local schools to pray for the safety of students and staff amid concerns about COVID-19.
Organized by members of Farmville United Methodist Church, the 24-hour prayer walk allowed for family, friends and community members to come together in prayer for the upcoming school year.
“We see the genuine concern and fear shared by students and educators regarding the risks of COVID-19 as schools begin to reopen,” said Farmville United Methodist pastor Stephen Dunn. “We wanted to make public the prayers we have been offering in private for some time, so that our community will be reminded of God’s love for them, and to so that students, families, and educators might feel supported by our community as well.”
The walk, which began at noon on Friday and concluded at noon on Saturday, invited participants to register for a one-hour time frame where they could pray at home or walk the campuses of Farmville Middle School, Farmville Central High School, or H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary.
“We are grateful to our friends from other churches and our community for joining with us in this effort of 24 hours of continuous prayer, perhaps especially those who sacrificed sleep to sign up for the late-night and early morning time slots,” Dunn said. “I wasn’t totally sure we would fill the hours between midnight and 6 a.m., but our community truly stepped up in support of our local schools.”
Vickie Herring helped organize the walk with members of her church. As a retired teacher, Herring is familiar with the stress of returning to school — even in a non-COVID-19 world — and wanted to also show her support for teachers and staff.
“There is a lot of stress over being out (of school) so long. Teachers need to know we are there for them and the students,” Herring said.
“This is an opportunity to witness to others because I know where they are right now.” she said. “It’s a powerful moment to know someone is praying for you.”
Herring choose to walk the schools’ campuses and prayed for the safety of all returning.
“I feel so strongly about the schools,” she said. “I wanted to walk the schools and pray over the administration, teachers, students, cafeteria workers and anyone who comes in and out of the schools.”
“I feel like this should be done across the county, across the state and not something that should just be done here in Farmville,” Herring said.
School board member Betsy Flanagan joined the walk on Friday. Two of her children were returning to Farmville schools, and they were included in her prayers.
“In the face of all this uncertainty, we are all in this together while facing COVID-19,” Flanagan said. “As a Christian, I know there is a piece of understanding that comes from God through prayer.”
The Pitt County school board is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and work in the best interest of the district, she said.
“We are not taking our hands off the wheel with this virus,” Flanagan said, adding that officials have worked hard to enable schools to open safely.
Also walking school campuses was Celia Stone, Farmville Presbyterian Church’s children’s minister.
“I think our schools are one of the most important ways we can level the playing field. Education is the best opportunity for people to succeed,” Stone said.
“Things are changing every day,” she said. “We definitely need God. It’s our recognition … that we don’t have control over COVID-19.”
Stone also felt it was important to show support for the students returning along with staff members.
“I think it gives them a sense of support,” she said. “I know that has to feel good and we’re asking God to guide them through and keep them safe.”
“I think especially living in a small town it really helps when people know we care and support them. Especially knowing they have the church’s support,” she said.
As the school year continues, it is important to continue to pray for the teachers, staff and students, Dunn said.
“We know that our schools are crucial to the present and future lives of children and families in our community,” he said.
“We have children throughout our community who depend on our schools to be a safe space where they belong, where they know that they are loved, and for some, it may be the only source of nutrition they can fully rely upon as well.” Dunn said.