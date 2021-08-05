STERLINGTON, LA. — Tyler Haney and Aaron Batts would be smiling at the portrait of brotherhood and community the Dixie Pre-Major baseball team put on display in July.
The duo played and were Dixie coaches before dying as young men.
Haney, a James Kenan graduate, passed away in June of last year.
Batts, who played at Harrells Christian Academy, likewise suffered an unexpected death in 2016 at the age of 16.
The chartered bus that drove Duplin’s club to the World Series in Louisiana was donated in their honor.
Duplin County swept to the NC title with a 4-0 mark two weeks ago in Brunswick County, and the same group went 2-2 to nab fourth place in Sterlington.
Haney, who coached in two Dixie World Series tournaments in Guntersville, Ala., and Batts are an unforgettable link to the Duplin baseball chain.
This year’s coaching staff also has a pair of Duplinites with Dixie history.
Stancil Bowles and Lee Sutton watched Haney and Batts play growing up and were then coached by the pair.
Haney’s brother Ryan was also on the team that went to the Dixie World Series.
It gets deeper.
James Kenan Sports Hall of Fame athlete Chuck Sutton and Tres Bowles coached Tyler Haney and Batts.
Indeed, Dixie roots run deep in Duplin County.
“It’s more than baseball, it’s about family,” said Stancil Bowles, who will play at Methodist University this fall. “It’s about Dixie roots and the pure love of the game.
“We love baseball and have had so much fun coaching these guys,” Lee Sutton added.
Baseball is the binding agent.
Players on the team come from all over Duplin County, and aside from this venture, they are more “enemy rivals Dixie pre-major story” than teammates.
Stancil Bowles, Lee Sutton and Wyatt Dunn were Duplin’s coaches, and the club got support from a large group of parents and family members, even in the depths of the bayous of Louisiana.
Hometown folk were amazed at the 50-plus number of family fans Dupin had in tow, and about 300 fans in Duplin watched via live streaming over the worldwide web.
Representing North Carolina, Duplin whipped Tennessee 9-2 during its opening game and then toppled Virginia 5-2.
That set up Duplin against the host team on Monday and a weather delay.
Louisiana held a 4-0 lead before Mother Nature rained down on the facility.
The next day, Duplin rallied but fell short in a 5-4 loss that dropped them into the loser’s bracket of the tournament.
Duplin then was scheduled to play at noon on Tuesday, which was pushed to 6 p.m. because of the weather.
South Carolina won 15-6, but lost to the host team in the finals.
While in Louisiana, Duplin players got to meet a few of the cast members of “Duck Dynasty,” were able to walk to Drew Brees’ SURGE Entertainment Center, and when they returned to Duplin County were escorted into Kenansville by the Warsaw Fire Department.
Pooling their resources, Duplin’s pitching staff included Nick Cavenaugh, Jackson Gause and Jackson Hunter from East Duplin High, Clay Pridgen, Hayden McGeee and Mason Brown from James Kenan and Gage Outlaw from North Duplin.
Panther catcher Chase Pierce handled the staff.
Position players included Stancil Bowles’ brother Brecken from ED, JK’s Andrew Pender and Will Sutton, plus Eli Thipgen, Avery Noble, Nate Jones, Franklin Armstrong and Jake Lanier.
Camaraderie, unity and friendship were in ample supply.
Nearly every player will be playing high school ball next spring in Duplin County.
“We were amazed at the support we got from the folks back home,” said Bowles’ mother Kim, who was part of the entourage.
“At one point the ball game streaming wasn’t working and a parent went to the streaming booth and told them we had more than 150 fans sitting in front or TV or computer screens waiting to watch. Luckily, it was an easy fix and everyone back home was back on.
“We knew how important it was to the people at home to be able to support the team.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com