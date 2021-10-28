WARSAW – Duplin’s three 2A soccer teams should make some noise next week in the NCHSAA state playoffs.
James Kenan should enter as the East Central Conference winner, while Wallace-Rose Hill will be second. East Duplin should make the cutoff and once into the bracket can play with or beat anyone on most days.
Volleyball teams are already on the other side of the season as East Duplin, WRH and North Duplin suffered first-round losses last Saturday, all on the road.
Kicking it a ways
down the road
Two monster games highlighted the final week, with WRH involved in both.
Monday’s ED-WRH game and Wednesday’s JK-WRH affair have big implications for all three.
ED needs to beat WRH to secure its footing for a spot in the state playoffs, while the Bulldogs need to go at least 1-1 to ensure a high seed as a second-place finisher.
Getting extra Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) points for a win over JK, currently atop the ECC leader board, is key for WRH. The Bulldogs could also get a huge confidence boost with a win over their top rival of the past five seasons.
Tigers streaking
into final week
JK (14-3-1, 9-1) has gone 12-1 after its 2-2-1 start, and appears to be peaking – although injuries have caused concerns most of the season.
The Tigers have all but clinched its second outright ECC title in two years and shared the crown with WRH in 2019.
Maken Augustine scored three times, Yordan Santivanez twice and Kelvin Ramirez and Kelvin Jimenez once apiece last Wednesday during a 10- in over North Lenoir.
“We played well, moved the ball well and played as a team,” said longtime JK coach Mitchell Quinn.
Maken Augustine struck for three more earlier in the week to help sink Kinston 9-0. Sibling Makenley Augustine, Omar Covarubias and Adrian Capistran added scores.
Kenan was to face Southwest Onslow on Monday.
Bulldogs in a groove
=
WRH likewise settled into a nice groove following a 3-2-1 beginning.
The Bulldogs recovered by going 9-1 to enter the week at 12-3-1.
Coach Rodrigo Diaz’s biggest regret during its first few games of the season was a 1-1 tie with SWO on Sept. 13.
They enacted revenge last week in Teachey with a 3-2 win over the Stallions that likely clinched second place in the league.
Marlon Marquez netted two goals and assisted on Denis Almandrez’s score as SWO fell to 8-6-2 overall and 6-2-1 in the ECC.
He has 36 goals and 11 assists this fall.
A day later, Roni Guifarro netted five and Marquez four in a 14-0 win over Kinston. Jose Zuniga had a goal and eight assists.
Guifarro (two), Zuniga and Almendarez notched scores during a 6-1 conquest of North Lenoir on Thursday, WRH’s third game in as many days.
“The win over Southwest was big because they came here wanting to take us,” Diaz said. “They felt they should have won the first game. We played up to the challenge.”
Panthers up
and down
East Duplin (10-9-1, 2-1) played about how might be expected for a team on the .500 bubble.
The Panthers had a disappointing 2-1 loss to North Lenoir and rebounded for a 3-1 win over South Lenoir.
Wins this week against SWO and WRH would secure at least third place in the conference, and certainly an invite to the state tournament.
Javier Arevalo, Marvin Sanchez and Darwin Bonilla chalked up scores, while Lazaro Rayes had an assist. ED led 2-1 at halftime.
Bonilla scored the lone goal against the Hawks.
The Panthers are generally not a high-scoring team, but also play defense well enough to keep games close.
Plus, they play a solid schedule.
Crusaders win
rare playoff game
Harrells Christian used to be satisfied making the NCISAA playoffs.
The thrill was doubled last week when the extremely young Crusaders rolled over Northwood Temple Academy 8-2 in the opening round.
Heinze Mondragon had a hat trick, Channing Jackson two scores and David Paz, Daughtry Jackson and Trey Bryan a goal apiece.
Jose Julian Najera had three assists in the home win.
Two days later, Neuse Christian (15-6-1) beat HCA 2-0 as the Crusaders finished the season 10-9.
VOLLEYBALL
WRH ends best
season since 2016
The end came quickly for WRH, yet East Carteret knew it had been tested following its close four-set win in the first round of the 2A playoffs last Saturday in Beaufort.
The Mariners (14-4) got 29 kills from Anna Gillikin and Kate Guthrie, which proved to be too much heavy hitting.
WRH won the opening set 25-20 and then battled to lose 25-22, 25-21, 27-25.
Mary Hadden Braswell had seven kills, six aces and 13 digs. Bailey Gatton added nine kills and six blocks and Emoni Bethea nine kills and eight blocks. Gatton and Braswell combined for 23 digs and Alyssa Margelis and Taylor Herring worked together to produce 26 assists.
The Bulldogs, which had not had a winning record since 2015, finished 13-6 overall and 6-6 in the ECC.
WRH whipped SWO 3-1 and fell to ECC champ South Lenoir 3-0.
Braswell had 15 kills and 26 digs and Gatton 11 kills and 10 digs in the 25-20, 21-25, 27-25, 25-12 win over the Stallions.
Panthers, Rebels
also exit quickly
The playoff road likewise ended abruptly for both East Dupin and North Duplin.
The Panthers (10-10) fell to Farmville Central, while the Rebels (9-10) were ousted by Cape Hatteras
The No. 13 Jaguars whipped No. 13 ED 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
And even in one of its biggest rebuilding seasons in a decade, ED went 6-4 in the ECC, good for second place.
Zoey Stanley, Addyson Jarman and Chandler Mobley combined for 19 kills in a 3-0 win over James Kenan on Monday of last week.
Stanley and Mary Landen Johnson were the point-makers during a win over Kinston two days later. Lannie Thipgen added six aces during the 25-11, 25-10, 25-7 smoking.
Yoselyn Gabriel and Grace Shoemaker each had 12 kills when No. 4 Cape Hatteras topped No. 29 North Duplin 25-8, 25-14, 25-17.
ND (9-10) beat Union 3-2 in its first-round Carolina 1A Conference Tournament game as Reece Outlaw had 12 kills and five digs and Morgan McCoy 11 kills, five assists and eight blocks.
League titlist Neuse Charter handled the Rebels 3-1 in the semifinals.
Outlaw, McCoy and Addy Higginbotham combined for 16 kills in that one. Kasey Jones chipped in with 12 digs and Starr Jaco 12 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rebels take title
at CC meet
Noel Rangle and Genaro Pacheo may have finished second and third, respectively, at the Carolina Conference’s championship, but they came home with a first-place team trophy for North Duplin.
Rangel (20:13) and Pacheo (20:23) got the Rebels off to a fast start in the team standings and others joined the party in the race to the 3.1-mile finish line.
Ben Bullard (22:39) was sixth, Luke Holland (23:36) ninth, Sam Carr (24:01) 11th and Christian Perez (24:10) 12th.