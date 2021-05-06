Paige Stallngs of Ayden-Grifton High School recently signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for Lenoir Community College next fall.
Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green asked Stallings about her college choice in this week’s Prep Spotlight.
Q: What positions have you played while at Ayden-Grifton?
A: Libero/defensive specialist and outside hitter.
Q: Where do they have you projected to play in college?
A: The same positions.
Q: Tell me about your decision. Who else was interested in you?
A: It was an easy decision to make. The coach (Lee Avery) is awesome; I love him as a coach and as a person. I practiced with this team once this season and I loved the girls and the atmosphere.
Q: What factors led you to choose LCC over the others?
A: They have a good EMS program and I already knew some of the students there.
Q: What do you want to major in academically?
A: Emergency medical science.
Q: Tell me about your sport. At what age did you start playing? Tell me about your progression.
A: I absolutely love my sport. I started playing rec ball in the third grade and have always loved to slide and dive on the floor. I have always loved playing back row defense. Once I got to middle school, I played for Ayden for three years in different positions. In seventh grade, I started playing travel volleyball and have been playing travel ever since. When I got to high school, I played all four years (ninth and 10th on junior varsity and 11th and 12th on varsity). I played as an outside hitter and back row my ninth grade year, and I was the libero my 10th and 11th grade years. My senior year, I was a defensive specialist and occasional outside hitter.
Q: Who did you play for in travel volleyball and how has that helped you for high school volleyball?
A: I have played for East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club (ECJVC) for about five years and they helped me excel in my skills. I did play for Lenoir Fusion volleyball club for one year when I was in eighth grade.
Q: What have been your favorite memories, both individually and as a team?
A: One of my favorite memories was my junior year of high school when my team and I won the fifth round, got the (East) title, celebrated on the bus and went on to play at states. Another one of my favorite memories was when I got to go to AAUs in Florida with ECJVC in 2018 and 2019.
Q: Who would you like to thank?
A: I would like to thank my mom, Necole Bartley, and my dad, Rusty Stallings, for pushing me so hard through the years with this sport. I would also like to thank my high school coaches, Linda Bryant and Nicole Waters, for helping me expand my knowledge of volleyball and helping me with my skills. Lastly, I would like to thank all my coaches at ECJVC for the opportunity to play at a competitive level and for the support they’ve given me throughout the years.
Q: Did you ever think you could play in college?
A: No. I was completely Navy-bound for the past three years, so college wasn’t on my mind. When the LCC coach offered me this opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up. I will be enlisting in two years to become a combat medic for the Navy.
Q: If you were giving advice to younger kids who aspire to be a college athlete, what would you tell them?
A: Be motivated and never give up, even when it gets hard. Practice is key. Focus on your academics as well. Get good grades and try in school because college coaches will notice that.