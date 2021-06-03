Entering Tuesday’s Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference game against J.H. Rose, South Central was tied atop the league standings and had already clinched the 4A spot from the league for the state playoffs.
One of the reasons why has been 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher Trace Baker, who is 4-0 with a 1.18 earned-run average, 41 strikeouts and 18 walks.
Daily Reflector prep sports writer Jim Green talked with Baker prior to the Falcons’ contest against the Rampants.
Q: After last season was cut short because of COVID-19, what were your goals individually and as part of the team coming into this year?
A: Our goal as a team is to go 1-0 every day, win a conference championship and hopefully win a state championship. Personally, I don’t want to lose a game; I want to win.
Q: You are one of the top pitchers as well as a top batter on your team. As a pitcher, what is your approach to an opposing batter, and when you are batting, does the approach change?
A: As a pitcher, I just want to strike everybody out. I don’t want anybody to hit the ball. But if they do hit it, I have a good defense behind me. When I am at bat, I just want to swing hard and hit the ball hard.
Q: What is your routine as a pitcher on game day?
A: Usually I start about 45 minutes out but I have trimmed it down to 40 now. I get some stretching and running in and then start my arm care routine. I like to throw as late as possible.
Q: What is your best pitch, and what is your ‘out’ pitch? And are they the same?
A: My best pitch…I like throwing fastballs a lot. But I really like all of my pitches – fastball, curveball, slider and changeup. I feel really good with all of them. I just started throwing a slider this year and honestly feel like it’s one of my best pitches.
Q: What do you think has been the key or keys to your success this season?
A: Definitely this year, it has been my increase in velo (velocity). I am throwing a lot harder this year than I was last year. Last year, I was at 82-83 (mph) and now I am between 85-88 and have hit 90. It’s helped me get more outs.
Q: What do you think will be the key these last two weeks of the regular season?
A: Our mindset has been to play the game we have been playing and are capable of playing – not let who we’re playing change the way we are going to play. And just stay together. We are a tight-knit group, and if we just stay together, we will be successful.
Q: You lost the first game of the season but have won eight in a row (prior to Tuesday’s game against J.H. Rose). What have been the main reasons why you have able to win?
A: I think we’ve been playing really good all year; we shouldn’t have lost the first game (to C.B. Aycock). We’ve been focusing on defense a lot and not giving teams many runs. When we don’t give up runs, we will be in a position where we should win every game.