EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

Kinston 0-0 3-0

Wallace-RH 0-0 2-0

North Lenoir 0-0 2-0

South Lenoir 0-0 2-0

East Duplin 0-0 2-1

James Kenan 0-0 0-1

SW Onslow 0-0 0-2

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)

East Duplin 48, Pender 44

WRH 49, North.-Pine. 7

E.Wayne 40, J. Kenan 19

Kinston 40, A Grifton 6

White Oak 24, SWO 13

(Canceled or ppd.)

Richlands at E.Duplin

N. Lenoir, S. Lenoir)

This Week’s Games

(Sept.10)

Wallace-RH at Pender

East Duplin at Croatan

SW Onslow at J.H. Rose

Pamlico at Kinston

Richlands at South Lenoir

S.Wayne at North Lenoir

OPEN–James Kenan

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

West Carteret 0-0 2-1

White Oak 0-0 1-1

Richlands 0-0 0-1

Dixon 0-0 0-1

Croatan 0-0 1-1

Swansboro 0-0 0-2

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)

White Oak 24, SWO 13

Farm. Cent at W.Carteret

(Canceled or ppd.)

Croatan at Pamlico

This Week’s Games

(Sept.10)

Richlands at South Lenoir

Swansboro at Farm Cen.

East Duplin at Croatan

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Rosewood 0-0 2-1

Lakewood 0-0 1-1

Hobbton 0-0 1-1

North Duplin 0-0 1-2

xUnion opted out of season

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)

No. Duplin 12, Jones Sr. 0

Princeton 52, Rose. 28

E. Columb. 32, Lakew. 29

OPEN–Hobbton

This Week’s Games

(Sept.10)

North Duplin at Lejeune

Lakewood at Midway

Spring Creek at Hobbton

Rosewood at Whiteville

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Chris. 0-0 3-0

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 2-0

Wake Christian 0-0 1-0

Ravenscroft 0-0 1-1

Trinity Christian 0-0 0-0

Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-1

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 3)

Harrells 52, Pamlico 28

Wake Chr. 14, John Paul 7

N. Ral. 21, SouthLake 11

Cabarrus 24, Ravensc.14

Gray Col. 42, Legion 0

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 10)

N.Raleigh at Bishop McGuiness

Ravenscroft at SouthLake

Legion at Char. Christian

Sandhills at Trinith Christian

OPEN–Harrells Christian

