EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
Kinston 0-0 3-0
Wallace-RH 0-0 2-0
North Lenoir 0-0 2-0
South Lenoir 0-0 2-0
East Duplin 0-0 2-1
James Kenan 0-0 0-1
SW Onslow 0-0 0-2
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)
East Duplin 48, Pender 44
WRH 49, North.-Pine. 7
E.Wayne 40, J. Kenan 19
Kinston 40, A Grifton 6
White Oak 24, SWO 13
(Canceled or ppd.)
Richlands at E.Duplin
N. Lenoir, S. Lenoir)
This Week’s Games
(Sept.10)
Wallace-RH at Pender
East Duplin at Croatan
SW Onslow at J.H. Rose
Pamlico at Kinston
Richlands at South Lenoir
S.Wayne at North Lenoir
OPEN–James Kenan
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
West Carteret 0-0 2-1
White Oak 0-0 1-1
Richlands 0-0 0-1
Dixon 0-0 0-1
Croatan 0-0 1-1
Swansboro 0-0 0-2
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)
White Oak 24, SWO 13
Farm. Cent at W.Carteret
(Canceled or ppd.)
Croatan at Pamlico
This Week’s Games
(Sept.10)
Richlands at South Lenoir
Swansboro at Farm Cen.
East Duplin at Croatan
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Rosewood 0-0 2-1
Lakewood 0-0 1-1
Hobbton 0-0 1-1
North Duplin 0-0 1-2
xUnion opted out of season
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 3)
No. Duplin 12, Jones Sr. 0
Princeton 52, Rose. 28
E. Columb. 32, Lakew. 29
OPEN–Hobbton
This Week’s Games
(Sept.10)
North Duplin at Lejeune
Lakewood at Midway
Spring Creek at Hobbton
Rosewood at Whiteville
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Chris. 0-0 3-0
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 2-0
Wake Christian 0-0 1-0
Ravenscroft 0-0 1-1
Trinity Christian 0-0 0-0
Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-1
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 3)
Harrells 52, Pamlico 28
Wake Chr. 14, John Paul 7
N. Ral. 21, SouthLake 11
Cabarrus 24, Ravensc.14
Gray Col. 42, Legion 0
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 10)
N.Raleigh at Bishop McGuiness
Ravenscroft at SouthLake
Legion at Char. Christian
Sandhills at Trinith Christian
OPEN–Harrells Christian