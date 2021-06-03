AYDEN — Ayden-Grifton’s girls track team edged Washington 99-72 while Greene Central’s boys finished behind Washington 101-87 in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference meet Thursday (May 27) at Ayden-Grifton High School.
Farmville Central (55) and Greene Central (24) took third and fourth, respectively, in the girls meet, while FCHS (74) and A-G (29) were 3-4 respectively in the boys meet.
Top-three individual results involving A-G, Farmville Central and Greene Central are as follows:
(Boys)
• 100: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (10.84), Jonathon Willis (GC) second (11.04)
• 200: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (22.24), Josiah Thompson (GC) second (23.44)
• 400: Desmond Cobb (GC) first (58.14), Jaylen Wynn (GC) second (59.24)
• 800: Hatteras Bunch (FC) second (2:45.30), Jonothan Causey (FC) third (2:45.80)
• 1,600: Tiyun Turnage (FC) second (6:03), Bradley Parham (GC) third (6:20)
• 110 hurdles: Deshaun Cox (AG) second (16.34), Omarian Grandy (GC) third (20.74)
• 300 hurdles: Omarian Grandy (GC) third (48.24)
• 400 relay: Greene Central first (44.44), Farmville Central second (45.04)
• 800 relay: Greene Central second (1:36.30), Ayden-Grifton third (1:39.70)
• 1,600 relay: Farmville Central first (3:56.70), Greene Central second (3:58.20)
• 3,200 relay: Greene Central first (10:18.80)
• High Jump: Jamari Coppage (GC) second (5-10)
• Long Jump: Jamari Coppage (GC) second (18-11), Montreal Yancy-Brown (GC) third (17-06.50)
• Triple Jump: Ja’Mide Lang (FC) first (31-09), Hatteras Bunch (FC) second (27-06)
• Discus: Alphonso Boyd (AG) first (121-08)
• Shot Put: Alphonso Boyd (AG) first (44-08), Jaden Sexton third (41-09)
(Girls)
• 100: Jayla Johnson (AG) first (13.04), Jahnyah Willoughby (FC) second (13.24), Kenya Pittman (FC) third (13.84)
• 200: Jayla Johnson (AG) first (27.94), Kelly Tripp (AG) second (28.14), Zimya Croom (AG) third (29.34)
• 400: Jahnyah Willoughby (FC) first (1:01.34), Nadiyah Randolph (FC) second (1:03.94), Parker Toole (GC) third (1:06.64)
• 800: Leslie Cruz (FC) second (3:11.30)
• 100 hurdles: Kayla Applewhite (AG) second (21.24)
• 300 hurdles: Kenya Pittman (FC) first (55.74)
• 400 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (51.94)
• 800 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (1:57.90)
• 1,600 relay: Farmville Central first (4:57.70)
• 3,200 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (14:15.70)
• High Jump: Kelly Tripp (AG) first (4-08)
• Long Jump: Jayla Johnson (AG) first (16-03.50), Tykeia Blount (AG) second (15-02.50)
• Discus: Lauryn Pitt (FC) first (96-06), Temia Edwards (AG) second (78-10), Marshayiah Sutton (GC) third (74-10)
• Shot Put: Marshayiah Sutton (GC) first (30-03), Cassidy Turner (GC) second (29-02), Mia Carraway (AG) third (26-10)