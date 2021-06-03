GREENVILLE — South Central won the boys and girls team titles over D.H. Conley, New Bern and Farmville Central during a nonconference track meet May 26.
The Falcon girls outpointed the Vikings 148-39, while New Bern had 27 points and Farmville Central had four.
The SCHS boys scored 118 points, leading Conley (65), New Bern (33.5) and Farmville Central (8.5).
Top-two individual results involving SCHS, Conley and Farmville Central are as follows:
(Boys)
• 100: Chris Spell (SC) second (11.84)
• 200: Elijah Gorham (DHC) first (22.94)
• 400: DaMarr Harvey (FC) first (52.24), Isaiah Crumpler (DHC) second (53.04)
• 800: Nathan Geyer (DHC) first (2:02.50), Cooper Kleckner (SC) second (2:07.10)
• 1,600: Cooper Kleckner (SC) first (4:44.80), Garrett Miller (DHC) second (4:45.20)
• 110 hurdles: Josh Drew (DHC) first (15.34), Jarvis Williams (SC) second (17.24)
• 300 hurdles: Josh Drew (DHC) first (43.54), Jarvis Williams (SC) second (45.74)
• 400 relay: Conley first (44.84), South Central second (45.34)
• 800 relay: Conley first (1:32), South Central second (1:34.30)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (9:13.20)
• High Jump: Jalen Coward (SC) first (6-00), Tymain Everett (SC) second (6-00)
• Long Jump: Justin Foreman (DHC) first (20-03), Tymain Everett (SC) second (19-11)
• Triple Jump: Tymain Everett (SC) first (44-07), Michael Whitfield (SC) second (41-00)
• Discus: Blake Byrum (SC) first (128-10), Devon Smith (SC) second (117-05)
• Shot Put: Brian Hardy (SC) first (45-01)
(Girls)
• 100: Shaliah Jones (SC) first (13.44)
• 200: Shaliah Jones (SC) first (27.34), Kayla Smith (SC) second (27.94)
• 400: Kayla Smith (SC) first (1:03.24), Hadlee Halsall (DHC) second (1:08.24)
• 800: Hayley Ferrell (DHC) first (2:30.40), Natalie Baldwin (SC) second (2:40.30)
• 1,600: Jennifer Perez (DHC) second (5:57.90)
• 100 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (15.54), Macahia Bryant (SC) second (18.74)
• 300 hurdles: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (49.34), Yamari Williams (SC) second (57.14)
• 400 relay: South Central first (52.64), Conley second (58.14)
• 800 relay: South Central first (1:55.10)
• 3,200 relay: South Central first (11:27.40)
• High Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (5-00)
• Long Jump: Jainiyah Parris (SC) first (14-08), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (14-06.25)
• Triple Jump: Alexis Hastings (SC) first (37-03), Danaejah Jones (SC) second (32-06)
• Discus: A’riana Crumpler (DHC) first (115-01), Kayla Smallwood (DHC) second (65-08)
• Shot Put: A’riana Crumpler (DHC) first (34-09), Zymeia Atkins (SC) second (25-09)