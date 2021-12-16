Cooler temperatures pose a potentially dangerous challenge as families turn to space heaters and other sources to keep homes warm. In the first week of December aloe, volunteers from the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina responded to 36 home fires and helped 99 people.
As we enter coldest months of the season, the threat of home fires is very real. Nationally, Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disaster events across the country every year, the vast majority of these are home fires. The Red Cross has steps you should take to protect your family and home in colder months.
HEAT YOUR HOME SAFELY
Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the U.S. To reduce the risk of heating related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps.
1. Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected and cleaned before another winter of use.
2. Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least three feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.
3. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
4. Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
SPACE HEATER SAFETY
1. If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes.
2. Plug power cords directly into outlets - never into an extension cord.
3. If using a space heater, look for a model that shuts off automatically if the heater falls over.
4. Portable heaters should never be left unattended. Turn off space heaters and every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
5. Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to leave a burning home before it’s too late.
