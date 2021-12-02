PRINCETON – Princeton is no fluke.
The Bulldogs made it past the second round of the playoffs for the first time under head coach Travis Gaster, whose father Jack Gaster won 230 games and three state titles during a career than went from 1977 to 2004.
While the older Gaster passed away in 2008, his son has turned around Princeton in seven years into a state-championship contender.
Gaster went 7-6, 4-7 and 7-5 in his first three seasons in Johnston County. The big pop came with 9-1, 10-2 and 7-1 campaigns leading up to 2021.
The 13-0 Bulldogs host Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) on Friday in the East Region final. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
How good is Princeton?
The Bulldogs have won games in the third and fourth rounds of the playoffs without Jaydon Brooks, the team’s leading rusher with 1,964 yards and 25 touchdowns. The senior hurt his ankle in a 31-21 first-round win over Kinston, the East Central 2A Conference’s fourth-place team.
His status for the region final is still up in the air.
Yet these Bulldogs, like WRH, have other weapons to carry the load in their single-wing offense.
Junior running back Christian Perris sprinted for 247 yards and three scores and Paul Edens, who is the quarterback in a mostly non-passing attack (14-19 for 475 yards, 3 TDs, 1 pick), gained 114 yards and scored twice. Fullback Brandon Turner added 84 yards and another touchdown.
Princeton has outscored its opposition 658-183 and rallied to beat St. Pauls, the 2AA region champ last spring 45-28.
Perris ran for 218 yards in a 36-30 win over East Duplin on Aug. 27, the second week of the season. It was the closest an opponent would come until the playoffs. Princeton also boasted a 22-15 win over the Panthers in the spring season delayed from the fall of 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
And yet the biggest strength of Princeton is its offensive line, a big, physical, group that punishes and confuses defenses with its blocking schemes.
Wallace-Rose Hill veteran fans will enjoy comparing this single-wing attack to the one their Bulldogs ran for 30 years under coach Thell Overman (1946-75).
Perris had scored at least twice in 11 of 13 games this season.
Edens is much more than an offensive player though. His 118 tackles are the most for the Bulldogs, who average an interception each game and have four shutouts.
Placekicker McKinley Uzzell is all but perfect with PATs (87-of-88) and 2-of-4 on field goals. Princeton, like WRH, plays the game for TDs.
WRH counters with a Wing-T offense that features Kanye Roberts (2,895 yards, 54 touchdowns), Antwon Montgomery (1,594 yards, 16 TDs) and Kaymond Farrior (1,018 yards, 23 TDs). Plus Lon Teachey, a senior kicker who can pooch it perfectly on a kickoff or sail it into the end zone a good percentage of the time. He is 69-of-77 on PATs.
On paper, the game is a tossup, and in a way the top-seeded team in the East knows they are an underdog. But that isn’t the level at which Gaster and his Bulldogs operate.
They are a confident gang, even though WRH’s schedule is more difficult. WRH has the highest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) in the East. RPI is based on strength of schedule, a team’s winning percentage, an opponent’s winning percentage and the winning percentage of the opponents’ opponents. WRH’s two losses were to East Duplin and 4A North Myrtle Beach in Little River, SC. WRH finished second in the ECC, but got a No. 10 seed, the highest by a non-conference winner.
None of that will mean anything when the two Bulldogs teams tussle on the artificial turf in Princeton.
Both will leave with bruises and bumps and aches and pains.
One will leave with a ticket to the 2A finals.