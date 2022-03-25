Martin County is a county growing economically from the wide variety of business, agriculture and recreation options for those from all walks of life.
The rural county, with a population of approximately 25,000 residents, sits on the well-known Roanoke River, approximately 80 miles from the Atlantic Ocean.
Martin County was formed in 1774 from part of southeastern Halifax County and the western part of Tyrrell County. The county is named for the last royal governor of North Carolina, Josiah Martin.
The county has a total area of 461 square miles. Of the 290,800 acres of land in the county, 150,699 acres are classified as farmland. The Roanoke River is the northern boundary for the entire county.
Families and their friends can play youth sports, enjoy artistic and creative opportunities and be immersed in the great outdoors, all locally.
Martin County elementary schools emphasize quality instruction and introduction to technology within small class sizes. High school students can choose to take college credit courses on-site at Martin Community College or through distance learning programs.
High school seniors often graduate as “super seniors” with as much as two years worth of credits toward a four-year collegiate degree.
Martin County is located in an area of North Carolina that has abundant natural resources and farm products that can be used as raw materials for manufacturing.
Logging infrastructure makes it an efficient location for wood product companies and biomass energy producers.
Major regional crops include peanuts and soybeans. Martin County is where honey-roasted peanuts originated, and the region is home to over 50 food industry producers.
In addition, the region’s transportation assets make the county an ideal location for any manufacturers or distributor that needs access to east coast markets or proximity to seaports.
According to Martin County Economic Development CEO and President Jason Semple, in the last year The Jay Group announced 22 new jobs and $2.8 million in investment for a new warehouse/logistics operation in Robersonville.
The company selected a location at 1321 Third St. in Robersonville.
“We are pleased to choose Martin County for our rapidly growing operations. Investments in our new location help us better serve our customers. We look forward to joining Martin County’s business industry,” said The Jay Group CEO Ryan Jay.
According to Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown, she is excited about the positive economic news.
“I am excited to hear a new company is coming to the town of Robersonville. This is great for our community bringing in 22 jobs. I am also happy that the building will be utilized and turned into something that will benefit the town,” Mayor Brown added.
According to Semple, The Jay Group is a family-oriented business from eastern North Carolina.
“I am excited to welcome them to our business industry,” he added.
Martin County Schools recently completed renovations for its new Innovation Campus that houses career and technical education courses.
The $7 million project will serve a vital role in providing the future technical workforce, which is in a great shortage across the nation.
The facility is housed in 60,000 square feet that was once a shopping center and represents a partnership between many local organizations.
The community came together in December 2021 for the ribbon cutting for the project. The facility has been in the works since 2016.
The Innovation Campus is an extension of Riverside High School and South Creek High School.
Many of the courses offered will serve as gateways to community colleges and will also get students prepared for work in the area.
“The building was originally created for high school students in the fields of career and technical education. We are envisioning bringing students as young as preschool and kindergarten, elementary and middle school to do STEM and STEAM activities here in the building. The sky’s the limit with the new facility,” Martin County Schools Superintendent David Fonseca said.
The project received funding from Martin County Commissioners, the Local Capital Outlay Fund and the Public Schools Capital Building Fund Needs Based.
“There is so much here, and we’ve invested so much in this facility. It’s going to really open their eyes to all the possibilities that are out there in terms of a career,” Semple said.
School bus transportation and meal service will be provided at the campus for all students who need it.
The town of Robersonville was one of seven North Carolina public power communities approved to participate in the Site Assist Program in the summer of 2021.
The program helped Robersonville identify some properties for potential industrial development.
In 2021, Martin County Economic Development, Martin Community College’s Small Business Center, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce and Martin County Travel and Tourism were awarded the National Association of Development Organizations 2021 IMPACT Award for the Economy Recovery Forum, a local response to assisting companies with available COVID-19 resources and information.
According to Martin County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Harned, the Roanoke River has been named a North Carolina State Trail, and will receive funding yearly to promote and enhance the river.
The vital funding will lead to progress in building North Carolina’s 12 official state trails. These long-distance trails range from the French Broad River Trail in the mountains to the Roanoke River Trail.
Trails are a foundation for North Carolina which make up its $28 billion outdoor recreation economy.
The Downtown Stage in Williamston was completed in 2021 and another stage is planned for downtown Robersonville this year.
The Downtown Stage hosts entertainment for families, while also giving them access to information from organizations and vendors.
According to Harned, multiple bike racks have been installed throughout Martin County as part of the Bike and Pedestrian Plan. This project assists Martin County to become more biking and pedestrian friendly.
New Martin County printed and digital maps were made available in the last year. There have also been new digital kiosks added at tourism locations around the county for visitors to search local food and attractions.
“Spectators are allowed to attend fully booked Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center events again after being closed due to COVID-19,” said Harned.
Martin County Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming projects to help increase the growth of the recreation industry throughout the county.
2023 is the year of the North Carolina Year of Trails.
The equine or horseback riding trail across from Martin Community College is underway.
There will be incorporating signage about the Roanoke River Underground Railroad Trail and expanding the Martin County Quilt Block Trail.
Martin County’s Historic Church Trail will be enhanced through audio tours.
“The Roanoke River Partners will be historically renovating the Hamilton Rosenwald School as a river center and camping area. River development projects in Williamston are in the planning stages that include an 18-hole disc golf course and expanded walking trail,” Harned added.
Martin County Committee of 100 Chairman Jeremiah Taylor has only been in the position for about a month, but he will continue with several big projects for the organization.
In 2021 the main focus was to take possession of the vacant building at 108 W. Main St. in Williamston because of its inability to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have granted funds to local businesses in hope to improve the current location, which should hopefully increase the current economic position,” said Taylor.
“The organization’s main focus has been to acquire the building, which we have accomplished,” he added.
The goal with the building is to create a shield space for future business. No particular business, more of a blank canvas for anyone to work with.
“The project is going well. It’s a large investment, and we hope it brings good things to the downtown area,” Taylor said.
Renovations have already begun, and are currently in the demolition stage.
Taylor said this was just the beginning of this type of project.
Once this project is complete, the Committee of 100 has discussed moving to another location. Maybe in a different town.
“We will have to evaluate the next project once we get to that point,” Taylorsaid.
Through industry, education, agriculture and recreation, Martin County organizations work together to increase the economic development for the residents and visitors.
