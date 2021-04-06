Progress ENC, scheduled for inclusion in The Standard on April 1, is included today. The special section on economic progress in the region was omitted last week due to a production error. We hope you find it worth the wait.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville woman arrested on shoplifting, drug charges
- Small-town festival seeking a comeback in Duplin
- N.C. DMV expands online services
- Wes Thomas: Wake up America
- Pitt Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for beak-in at Integrity Church
- Farm Bureau breaks ground in Winterville
- After 80 years, Pearl Harbor sailor finds final resting spot
- 8-run third inning sparks Riverside softball over South Creek
- Man who killed 13-year-old as a juvenile argues for resentencing
- Sniff test: 50 grams of marijuana found in man's pockets