KENANSVILLE — Project Gray, a grower and packer of fresh and frozen produce in Duplin County is expanding in order to meet the growing demand in grocery stores.
Project Gray recently purchased a building to expand their current facility on 80.61 acres tract front in Faison, which includes a 150,000 square foot building and proposes to invest over 2.8 million in Duplin in their initial expansion phase.
According to Davis Brinson, Duplin County Manager, the company is expected to expand their current business and create 31 new jobs at the new facility over the next three years.
Project Gray qualifies for a Building Reuse Grant from NC Commerce, and proposes to upfit the vacant building on the property. A grant for $215,000 was offered by NC Commerce.
The Building Reuse Grant requires the county to provide a 5% cash match that shall come from local resources and may not be derive from other state or federal grant funds.
“(Carrie Shields) the Economic Development director will be conducting a public hearing on the County’s desire to enter into an Economic Development Agreement with Project Gray,” said Brinson. “It is the wish of the County to provide a match to a state grant that a local existing industry has received.”
Duplin County’s portion of the grant would be $10,750, which is the 5% cash match by requirements of the Building Reuse Grant.
“I believe this will be a real boost to this local business and is a great opportunity to help strengthen and grow our local economy,” he added.