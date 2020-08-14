Fifteen protesters gathered in the rain outside Greenville City Hall Thursday to raise concerns about affordable housing but no council members were around to hear their chants.
Greenville City Council met remotely, holding 12 public hearings on issues ranging from annexation and rezoning requests to property sales.
The protesters want City Council to deny Seacoast Communities’ request to amend its current agreement with the city.
Seacoast wants to build a hotel and market-rate housing development on the site of the former Imperial Tobacco warehouse.
The protesters said any changes should include an agreement that the apartment complex include units that are affordable to people who use to live in the area of Bonners Lane.
The protesters also called on council members to do more to develop quality, affordable rental housing and establish an elected, independent civilian police review board.
Read more about Thursday’s City Council meeting at www.reflector.com and in the Sunday-Monday edition of The Daily Reflector.