The North Carolina Senate and House Redistricting Committees has scheduled a public hearing at Pitt Community College, one of 13 that will take place this month.
Redistricting takes place following the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that is used to redraw voting districts across the state.
The process will produce new maps for 2022 elections to the state House and Senate, along with North Carolina’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
This year’s redistricting process has been pushed back because of delays in receiving information from the U.S. Census Bureau. Lawmakers need that data in order to ensure that new election maps split state House, Senate, and congressional maps into districts with relatively equal populations.
Public input is part of the process, and the committee plans to hold hearings in each of state’s current congressional districts.
The PCC hearing will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. The location on campus has not been announced.
Members of the public may share their opinions on redistricting in person at the hearings. They also can submit their comments online at any time at www.ncleg.gov/requestforcomments/38
People may sign up to speak at each hearing beginning one hour prior to start time. They also sign up online. The online portal will close four hours prior to start time.
Other hearing are scheduled at:
- Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, 6 p.m. Sept. 8.
- Forsyth Technical Community College, 4 p.m. Sept. 14.
- Elizabeth City State University, 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
- Durham Technical Community College, 6 p.m. Sept. 15.
- Nash Community College, 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
- Alamance Community College, 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
- Western Carolina University, 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
- Central Piedmont Community College, 3 p.m. Sept. 22.
- Mitchell Community College (Iredell County Campus), 3 p.m. Sept. 23.
- UNC-Pembroke, 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Wednesday, September 29.
- UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m. Sept. 29.
- Fayetteville Technical Community College, 6 p.m. Sept. 30.