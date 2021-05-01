Quick action by law enforcement officers located and saved a Nash County woman who was trapped in an air pocket for hours after her car crashed and sank into a canal near the Alligator River in Tyrrell County.
The drama unfolded on Monday after 62-year-old Tammy Blythe left her home on Swift Creek Road and headed east on U.S. 64 to Kill Devil Hills. When she did not arrive on time, her family became worried and contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said when his office was notified about 10 p.m., deputies began trying to track down the last location of her cellphone.
With the help of the Nash County 911 Communications Center and Verizon Wireless, they were able to plot a general location.
“All we did was figure out where her phone was and notify the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office” Medina said in an interview on Thursday. “We made a lot of calls, but the communications center and Verizon helped us a lot.
“The Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies are the real heroes in this amazing story,” he said.
The office informed Tyrrell deputies late Monday that they located the phone along U.S. 64 near the Alligator River Bridge, Medina said. Tyrrell Deputies Andrew Hughes and Melissa Spence began searching the area for Blythe’s vehicle.
“They had already searched the area once and were searching for a second time when they finally spotted a break on the guardrail that separates the highway from the canal,” Sgt. Frank Mitchell of the Tyrrell Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in an interview.
“That is a long, dark stretch of the highway. On one side, we have these canals that are 5 to 6 feet deep and always full of water. They also have snakes and turtles and other animals as well.”
The deputies took a closer look and spotted the back end of the missing vehicle protruding from the water between State Road 1229 and the bridge.
“With no concern for his own personal safety, Deputy Hughes jumped into the water to find that the driver was huddled in a small air pocket in the back window of the car.
The deputies broke the back window out and rescued the driver from certain death,” the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
With the help Tyrrell County Fire Department volunteers and Washington-Tyrrell County EMS, Blythe was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Mitchell said the vehicle sunk beneath the water soon after the deputies pulled Blythe from it. Medina estimates she was trapped roughly 10 hours.
She left home about noon on Monday, drove about two hours before the crash, and she was rescued shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
She was at home in Nash County on Thursday with no apparent injuries.