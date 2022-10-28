102722_rmt_winterrepairs

Making quick repairs will save you from expensive water damage costs down the road and help prevent any further issues arising during the cold weather season.

 Via StatePoint

It’s fall, which means it’s time to roll up your sleeves, make minor fixes and prepare your home before it’s time to hunker down for winter. Here are four easy DIY projects that will ensure your humble abode is in tip-top shape before the cold weather arrives.

Patch it up