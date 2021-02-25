“It needs to be passed on from generation to generation so the kids of today can understand that people paid the ultimate price so they can have brand new books, air conditioning, and so everything can be equal — and to let everyone know that at H.B. Sugg School, even during times of segregation, those kids still became successful.”

Dominique Baker

Farmville

The Times-Leader: May 2, 2012

Officer Troy Boyd of the Winterville Police Department, Chief Barry Stanley of Ayden Police Department and Chief Brian Cauley of the Grifton Police Department were among many to remember victims of crimes during National Crime Victim’s week.

Contact Donna Marie Williams at dwilliams@ncweeklies.com.