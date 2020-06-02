I respect law enforcement. Theirs is not an easy job. I also respect vocal, emotional and passionate nonviolent protest.
But tonight (Sunday, May 31), from my vantage point in Uptown Greenville, the police, in all their SWAT gear, served to prove the narrative of the vocal and angry but otherwise peaceful protesters. In turn, the majority of the protesters got more vocal and defiant, and proved the narrative of the police.
Both sides got locked in a downward spiral of proving their stereotypes of each other to each other.
I get it that the police must gear up to protect themselves. And I abhor the small number of agitators who use peaceful protesters as a human shield to hide behind as they engage violence to provoke a police response.
Still, one wonders what would’ve happened if, early on, police officers had mingled with the protesters at the Town Common or before, engaging in peaceful dialogue. One wonders what would’ve happened if protesters had reciprocated.
We cannot deal with racism until we can talk about it honestly, no matter how uncomfortable that will be. But talk about it we must.
Brian L. Massey
Greenville