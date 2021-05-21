GREENVILLE – “We either hit the ball or we don’t.”
Those simple words from Rose’s Teray Cherry set the stage for Rampants’ final at-bat against C.B. Aycock.
Despite getting the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, Rose was not able to get a clutch hit to keep the frame going, and the Falcons held on for a 2-1 Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference victory Wednesday night.
The Rampants, after starting 4-1, have now lost three straight – including the last two to C.B. Aycock by one run (8-7 in eight innings on Tuesday) – to drop to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Aycock emerged 5-3 overall and in the ECC 3A/4A with the regular-season sweep.
Rose managed just two hits off CBA starter Hunter Theriac, who exited after allowing a two-out walk to Wade Jarman. Theriac finished with five strikeouts and five walks.
Reliever Cullen Tucker picked up the save after getting a lineout to second base to seal the victory.
The Rampants had a baserunner in each of the first three frames (Mitch Jones, Jarman and Cole Watkins) via the base on balls but wasn’t able to move any of them around.
Jones was picked off first base in the first inning, Jarman was left stranded after a flyout to left in the second and Watkins made it to second base after a steal but was tagged out in a rundown between second and third to end another potential scoring chance for the home team.
The Falcons could only garner four hits against Rose lefty Tyler Bonds, but two of them came in the top of the third inning. Dennis Daingerfield singled to left but was erased on D.J. Madrigal’s fielder’s choice. Madrigal stole second and then scored on Cameron Aycock’s single to right.
The visitors added their final run in the top of the fourth inning when Clay Matthews doubled to deep center, took third on an errant pickoff throw and crossed the plate on a suicide squeeze bunt by Brandon Godwin to make it 2-0.
The Rampants broke up Theriac’s no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ryker Galaska walked but his courtesy runner, A.J. Briley, was forced out at second on a grounder by Jayden Grimes. Grimes stole second and third and scored on a two-out double by Cam Greenway, who caught a break when an apparent strike three was ruled a foul tip on a 3-2 count. Greenway hit the next pitch and Grimes touched the plate to cut the deficit in half.
Rose managed one more hit – a single by Watkins in the fifth, but he was caught stealing to end another chance.
Bond suffered a hard-luck loss on the mound. He struck out eight and walked two.