SNOW HILL — Greene Central senior Rams walked the halls of their high school one last time Thursday as they celebrated their accomplishments and closed out the year during their Greene Central’s Senior Day celebration.
“It’s strange. (The school) has been closed for a while. I almost forgot what it looked like,” said senior Julia Allison of La Grange as she held her cap and gown in her hands.
“I don’t honestly think there are words to describe it," she said. "It’s one step closer to real life.”
While this year’s seniors have faced an unprecedented year, the staff at Greene Central wanted to help maintain some of the annual traditions.
“We wanted to still preserve the end-of-year festivities," Principal Patrick Greene said. "We had a lot of kids that needed to pick up graduation items. We turned it into a big event to honor them and tie up loose ends."
“They’ve gone through so many changes and we want to give them a time for them to be recognized," said Dana Hedgepath, math teacher and senior sponsor.
Though the Rams will be able to experience a traditional graduation, they will have to wait until August 8 to do so.
“We felt (Senior Day) would be a good way for them to get the things they would normally get at this time of year, which is graduation," said Anna Head, math teacher and senior sponsor. "At least they can see some of their accomplishments, be recognized and feel special.”
Seniors Dyelan Austin of Farmville and Student Government President Amy Ordonez of Snow Hill were grateful for the opportunity to say farewell to their teachers.
“It’s exciting, but I wasn’t ready to leave yet," Ordonez said. "Senior Day feels good because we haven’t been here in a while. It feels good to see my teachers."
Austin said he will always remember the time he spent in his welding class. He will continue his education at Lenoir Community College to study welding.
“I missed school especially my welding class. It was fun and I could build what I wanted while learning,” Austin said.
Seniors Luke Parks of Goldsboro and Collin Albert of Snow Hill took the time to thank some of their former teachers, including their shared favorite teacher Jennifer Edwards.
“Thank you for always being here for us. Thanks for always being a help,” Parks said.
Albert added, “Thank you for being the best teacher ever. We love you.”
Edwards was one of the many teachers to participate in the event. For her, it served as a way to encourage and check on her students.
“As teachers, we worry about them constantly," Edwards said. "Not being able to see them and love on them takes a big toll on the teachers here. We’re all a really big family.
“It gives me an opportunity to see my seniors out and encourage them and to let them know they are loved and will always be missed," she said.
Teachers Emily Lahr, Kristin White, Sylvia Frazier, Lisa Wilson, Hayley Mercer and Ashley Allen wanted to show their support for their students.
“I think it's important so the students know we care about them," White said. "We’re excited for all they have done even though their year was cut devastatingly short."
Lahr added, “It’s humbling a little because I couldn't imagine being in their position having their year cut short. All of us had our graduations. We were able to attend graduation parties. It’s easy to pass it off and say it’s OK, they will have another graduation but we would have been equally upset. You can see the kids are enjoying being around each other, even though it's brief and they’re six feet apart.”
For many,a glance at their final high school yearbook’s motto “The Time is Now” reminded them of life’s unpredictable moments.
The yearbook theme was designed by senior Lamar Pridgen of Snow Hill during the fall semester.
“I really thought it summed the whole year up. There are a lot of memories. I will cherish them all,” Pridgen said.
“It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman," said senior Abigail Ramirez of Maury. "Time flew by. I had so many favorite teachers. They were great teachers. They knew what they were teaching and they were patient and kind and always had had their door open if you needed help.”