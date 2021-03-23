SNOW HILL – Greene Central’s football team put forth a more than respectable effort on defense despite a 28-0 loss to Kinston Monday night in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference game.
The Rams’ offense, however, is still a work in progress.
Kinston’s stingy defense allowed just 29 total yards, forced eight punts and secured its third straight shutout to improve to 3-0 overall.
Kinston has outscored opponents 96-0 thus far this season.
The Rams dropped to 1-3 overall.
The Vikings, utilizing a no-huddle approach, took the opening kickoff and drove 52 yards in eight plays. A four-yard run by Iverson Ward and the extra point by Diego Patino made it 7-0 with 8:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Greene Central’s offense started strong enough, gaining 20 yards on three carries by Jaden Tyson, which moved the ball to the Kinston 40. The Vikings held and forced a punt.
The Rams’ defense held the visitors on downs after a sack by Kamari Hall gave the home team the ball at the Kinston 38 – which proved to be the best field position of the game for Greene Central.
On fourth-and-five, Zyquan Williams was ruled inches short of a first down after one official gave him a favorable spot and an apparent first down. The overrule gave the ball back to Kinston.
GCHS’s defense stiffened, however, and forced another punt.
The Rams then failed to convert a third-and-2 and were forced to punt again near midfield.
After four consecutive punts – two from each team – Kinston drove from the GCHS 48 to the 26 with 7.4 seconds left in the first half, but an incomplete pass in the end zone gave the Rams the ball, and they took a knee to end the half.
A 32-yard punt return after another Kinston stop set the Vikings up at the GC 33. Two plays later, Caleb Gooding went through the middle, broke two tackles and completed a 26-yard run for a touchdown with 9:20 left in the third quarter. Patino’s PAT made it 14-0.
The Vikings were so confident in their defense, they pooched every kickoff short and made the Rams try to take advantage of the short field.
They couldn’t.
Another punt, and subsequent 25-yard return, gave the visitors the ball at their own 46. Again, however, Greene Central was up to the challenge. The Rams stopped the Vikings at the GC 48 and the home team had good field position again.
The offense was not able to take advantage, and after three plays totaled three yards, GCHS had to punt again.
Kinston then drove 76 yards in 13 plays with Gooding sneaking in from the 1-yard line for the TD. Patino’s extra point with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter made it 21-0.
Another Greene Central punt led to a 60-yard drive in 13 plays as Jalique Rouse scored from a yard out and Patino booted the PAT with 4:32 left, making it 28-0.
The Vikings recovered a short kick after the TD and drove from the GC 42 to the 24 before time ran out.
Kinston finished with 300 yards of offense – 176 rushing and 124 passing.
Ayden-Grifton 20 South Lenoir 12
The Chargers evened their record at 2-2 on the season in a tight, low-scoring affair against South Lenoir, which fell to 1-3.
Ayden-Grifton scored on the final play of the first half to take a 14-0 lead and steal momentum for the rest of the night.
A-G travels to North Lenoir on Friday night.
Beddingfield 56 North Pitt 14
The Panthers fell to 0-4 on the season Monday night, while visiting Beddingfield went back to Wilson with a 2-2 mark.
North Pitt travels to North Johnston on Friday night.
South Central 54 Southern Wayne 6
The Falcons trekked to Wayne County and kept their unbeaten record intact at 3-0 after running roughshod over still winless Southern Wayne (0-4).
The Falcons return home this Friday to play host to New Bern in conference action.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, D.H. Conley 0
The Rampants blanked their crosstown rivals on the tennis courts at Conley on Monday.
Beginning at No. 1 singles, Rose rolled behind victories from Owen Osborne, Stockton Rouse, Chad Styron, Landon Brown, Bryson Wall and Wesley Keen. In the doubles round, the tandems of Osborne/Styron, Brown/Rouse and Wall/Keen completed the clean sweep for the visitors.
GIRLS’ SOCCER D.H. Conley 3, J.H. Rose 0
The host Vikings bagged a trio of first-half goals and never looked back on Monday afternoon.
Mallory Richardson set up senior Ashley Tucker for the first goal of the match. It was 3-0 before the intermission after Richardson scored on an assist by senior captain Lydia Overly, then connected again on a feed from Aubrey Mayberry.
The Vikings travel to a Washington next.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 10 Southern Wayne 0, 5 inn.
Lauren Wiles earned a shortened no-hitter victory on Monday, allowing no hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters in the Vikings’ easy victory.
At the plate, Riley Trueblood went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs. Mia Trueblood went 2-for-3, scoring 3 runs, and Oliva Knight and Anna Sawyer each had a double in the victory.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 3, J.H. Rose 0
The high school club beach volleyball season opened last Friday at the new Boyd Lee Park courts with a battle between rivals D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose won in straight sets by the Vikings.
Both schools then traveled to New Bern on Saturday.