Greene Central High School’s baseball team piled up the runs in consecutive Eastern Carolina 2A Conference wins over Kinston last week.
The Rams ended the week with a 24-2 victory over the Vikings on May 20, just two days after they cruised 34-0.
In Thursday’s game, Greene Central (4-2 ECC 2A, 4-3 overall) scored eight runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third and nine in the fourth, finishing with 11 hits overall.
Braden Burress, Beau Hedgepeth (triple) and Pat Ginn each collected two hits for the Rams. Adding one hit each were Brady Anderson (RBI), Jordan Scott (three RBI), Jay Bennett, Madison Parrish (two RBI) and Lucas Ellis (RBI).
Hedgepeth earned the win on the mound after two innings of work. He allowed a hit and a run with four strikeouts and no walks.
Scott struck out one in an inning, while Parrish gave up two hits and a run with a strikeout in one frame.
In Tuesday’s (May 18) contest, GCHS collected 18 hits and scored twice in the first, 12 in the second and third stanzas and eight in the fourth to again win by the mercy rule, and three pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
Ginn the Rams by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, a triple and eight RBIs. Ellis went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBI. Other offensive leaders included Burress (2-for-3, six runs, two RBI), Hedgepeth (1-2, run, RBI), Cameron Taylor (1-2, run, two RBI), Brady Anderson (three runs, three RBI), Scott (1-2, two runs, RBI), Leland Barrow (run, RBI), Josh Anderson (2-3, two runs, three RBI), Bennett (run, RBI), Parrish (1-1, three runs, three RBI), Zyquan Williams (1-3, four runs) and Noah Uzzell (2-4, two runs, RBI).
The Rams used three pitchers against the Vikings: Barrow (two innings, four strikeouts, two walks), Josh Anderson (three strikeouts in an inning) and Parrish (three strikeouts over two frames).