DEEP RUN – Greene Central High School’s cross country teams placed three runners in the top 15 during last week’s Eastern Carolina 2A Conference championhip meet at South Lenoir High School.
The Ram boys had two runners – Ezequiel Roman and Owen Dyer – earn top-15 placement in the event.
Roman was 13th overall with a time of 20:38, while Dyer was 14th at 20:49.
Ayden-Grifton placed Zeke Dawson in the top 20; Dawson recorded the 20th-best time (22:14).
GC’s Evan Cain was 22nd (22:23) while Brady Anderson took 23rd (22:40) and Tyson Davis was 36th (27:28).
Ayden-Grifton’s other male runners included Ryan Baxter; 27th at 23:32; Isaiah Ellison, 31st at 24:14; Jayden Peszko, 32nd at 25:56; Cody Suggs, 33rd at 26:34; Je’Tayvious Joyner, 34th at 26:52; and Jackson Robol, 37th at 28:02.
On the girls’ side, Greene Central’s Sydney Ramsey placed sixth overall with a time of 24:24 as the only female competitor for the Rams.
Ayden-Grifton’s Sally Harrington was ninth overall at 26:12, while Lily Claybrook placed 17th with a time of 37:04.