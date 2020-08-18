Rams return to school for the 2020-21 school year

SNOW HILL — As he entered the doors of Greene Central High School on Monday, senior Saiquan Artist already felt a portion of his high school experience was being robbed from him due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the coronavirus, you can’t really get the full senior experience,” Artist said.
Artist was among the 245 track-one Ram students to return to face-to-face instruction since COVID-19 brought schools to a close in March. He returned without many of his friends who opted to either attend Greene County Schools Virtual Academy or who were placed on track two.
“I’m not here with my friends or people I really know,” Artist said.
Today, 250 students will return to the halls of Greene Central for face-to-face instruction for track two. Meanwhile, 300 Ram students will complete instruction 100 percent online with Greene County Schools Virtual Academy, according to Greene Central High School principal Patrick Greene.
Despite the added safety precautions, the first day of school went "very well,” Greene said.
“To start off, we had extra help at each door to screen students and that made things flow really well while everyone learns the new procedures," he said. "We had a few students show up on the wrong day, but we were able to get those with the right info quickly."
All the students passed the screening process, according to Greene.
The school is working hard to ensure students and staff remain healthy while creating a normal learning environment, despite COVID fears.
“First and foremost, we hope that students and staff members remain safe this school year," Greene said. "If we all follow the proper precautions, we think that we can do that. Second, we want students to regain their connection to the school and everything that it has to offer. We know that a 'normal' school experience may be a little ways off, but we are going to work hard to give our community what they have come to expect from us."
Teachers were prepared for the educational challenges posed by the pandemic and excited to be back face to face with students.
“I feel this year will be challenging, but I’m not looking at it as a challenge but instead as an obstacle. I’m (keeping) a positive attitude,” said English teacher Rachael McLawhorn.
Facing safety requirements including socially distancing and masks, McLawhorn said she was determined to ensure her classroom was comfortable for students.
“It still needs to be a learning environment and somewhere they feel safe and they can learn. I don’t want it to feel foreign,” McLawhorn said.
Earth science and biology teacher Jane Esala also was excited for the first day and echoed sentiments felt by students.
“It’s a little stressful and a little scary, but I feel (the district) is trying to be as prepared as possible," Esala said. "So far (the students) seem like any other first-day students."
With time, Esala hopes the added district safety precautions become second nature for students and staff and that they are “normalized."
“I am relieved that the first day is finally here," said Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller. "The administration and the staff of the schools put a lot of effort and energy into our reopening plans and it is good to see those plans implemented. However, our goal was not to reopen — the goal is to remain open.
“To do this, everyone needs to control the controllable," Miller said. "Wear your mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently. If every single person takes this charge seriously, we will be able to remain open.”
Not everything went perfectly on opening day. The district’s 1,207 Virtual Academy students, as well as its and track two students, were unable to log in to complete their assignments until 11 a.m., because the NCEdCloud website crashed.
The Greene district also is struggling with a shortage of bus drivers.
“We are six or seven bus drivers short. We are recruiting drivers,” Miller said, adding “the need is great.”
Safety of the students and staff remains a top priority for the district, which is working closely with Joy Brock, the director of Greene County Department of Public Health “to determine the next steps in the event that a student or staff is exposed to the virus or test positive,” Miller said.
“We have extensive plans in place for COVID-19 exposure, the presentation of symptoms, or confirmed positive cases," Miller said The plans were developed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Department of Public Instruction.