SNOW HILL — Outfitted with caps, gowns and masks — and sitting 6 feet apart — Greene Central’s class of 2020 turned their tassels during a belated graduation ceremony on Saturday.
A limited number of parents, friends and family members gathered to watch as 172 Rams walked across the stage, and the ceremony was live streamed on Facebook.
Typically held in June, graduation was postponed due to COVID-19. Discussions were held between school staff, parents and students, with the majority saying they wanted to have a traditional graduation ceremony rather than the virtual commencements some other districts adopted.
Saturday’s ceremony was supposed take place on Friday night. But graduation plans were disrupted once again — this time by inclement weather.
Even with the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and the rain delay, class valedictorian Amber Lee was grateful to be able to attend graduation. Lee will be attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to study geology.
“I’m so thankful that I was lucky enough to spend my high school years in these walls,” Taylor said.
“They say home is where the heart is, so Greene Central is where I choose to leave mine.”
Taylor said the pandemic taught her to make the most out of situations. She urged her classmates to remember their ability to adapt on their journeys through life.
“The most important thing is to stay positive and make the most of what you do have,” Taylor said, adding the memories and friendships made at Greene Central will last a lifetime.
Senior Jaiqual Thompson of Ayden said taking part in the graduation ceremony allowed for the reality of his achievement to set in. Thompson will attend Pitt Community College to study business administration.
“It felt great. It felt like I actually accomplished something,” Thompson said.
Senior Abigail Ramirez of Maury also was grateful for the opportunity to walk across the stage.
“It made it special because you could see how everyone pulled together because they wanted us to have this experience, which I’m really grateful for,” Ramirez said.
Attending graduation after the postponement felt like a reunion for senior Michael Johnson of Walstonburg.
“I saw a whole lot more people who I haven’t seen in a long time. It was special,” Johnson said.
Johnson plans to attend N.C. Central University to study business administration.
Parents in attendance also were excited about the ceremony and said they were proud of their children’s accomplishments.
“I’m proud of her making it through her 12 years of school and getting into N.C. Central,” Raymond Lee Jr. of Snow Hill said of his daughter, Dominique Lee.
Cirila Rodriguez of Walstonburg said she was happy for her son, Noe Rodriquez.
“I know this is something everyone was expecting to happen,” she said. Noe Rodriguez will attend East Carolina University to study engineering.