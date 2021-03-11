The Duplin-Sampson Chapter of the Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association recently awarded its 2020 scholarship to Brittney Rayner.
Rayner, the daughter of Andrea and Dylan Rayner, is a graduate of Clinton High School and a junior nursing major at WSSU.
Her character, scholastic achievement, and involvement as a community volunteer helped pave the way to her to the scholarship.
The chapter invites Duplin-Sampson County high school graduates accepted to attend WSSU or students enrolled in WSSU who graduated from Duplin or Sampson County high schools to apply for the scholarship. For information, call Jackial Swinson at 910-271-1524.